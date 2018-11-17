This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 18 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How much do you know about UFOs?

Test your knowledge of the world’s close encounters with the third kind.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 8:30 PM
Nov 17th 2018, 8:30 AM 21,369 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4340318
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THIS WEEK, IT emerged that the Irish Aviation Authority will investigate the reported appearance of an unidentified flying object over Irish skies last week.

Imaginations raced at the thought that Ireland could be the spot where first contact could have been made, and that this, of all the locations in the universe, was where extraterrestrial life had chosen to visit.

So in celebration, we’ve put together a UFO-themed quiz so you can test your knowledge of the world’s close encounters with the third kind.

What is the name of the New Mexico town where a “flying disc” is purported to have crashed in 1947?
Roswell
Santa Fe

Albuquerque
Las Cruces
The first UFO sighting in recorded history dates back to 1440BC, when the leader of which ancient civilisation reported seeing “fiery disks” floating over the skies?
Greeks
Egyptians

Romans
Olmecs
Gardaí chased a UFO around which Irish town in 2016?
Ali Kemal Ali
Ennis
Ballyshannon

Sligo
Gorey
Last week's UFO was spotted off the coast of which county?
Dublin
Mayo

Kerry
Limerick
Hollywood was slightly obsessed with UFO movies in the 1950s, but which of these came first?
The Day the Earth Stood Still
Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Forbidden Planet
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
Which actor produced a radio version of War of the Worlds that caused mass panic in the US in 1938?
Fred Astaire
Errol Flynn

Orson Welles
Clark Gable
And according to an astronomer in War of the Worlds, how big were the chances of anything coming from Mars?
Ten to one
A hundred to one

A thousand to one
A million to one
Which Beatle claimed to have seen a UFO over New York in 1974?
John
Paul

George
Ringo
Which US President filed an official report of an alleged UFO sighting in 1969?
Richard Nixon
Gerald Ford

Jimmy Carter
Ronald Reagan
Finally, complete the tagline for the 1990s mystery-drama The X Files: "The truth is ____"
Somewhere
Out there

Stranger than fiction
In the skies
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?!
Really baaad
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
Shell of a bad effort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
That went swimmingly enough
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purr-fect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top dog
Pawsitively brilliant
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Protesters gather outside home of Minister for Communications Richard Bruton
    61,094  213
    2
    		'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    57,195  35
    3
    		'I felt so humiliated, I burst into tears': Woman questions why she was asked for adoption cert when applying for PSC
    55,102  15
    Fora
    1
    		Your next work trip shouldn't be confined to soulless airports and generic hotels
    255  0
    2
    		Dublin's docklands could be turned into a playground for testing 5G technology
    30  0
    The42
    1
    		How a former Aer Lingus flight attendant became one of the most famous Irish athletes on the planet
    87,168  57
    2
    		As it happened: Kilkenny v Limerick, Wexford v Tipperary, Galway v Dublin - Sunday hurling match tracker
    66,255  24
    3
    		Limerick stay top of the table with impressive 9-point win over Kilkenny
    30,105  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What little thing should you do for yourself to ease the Sunday Fear?
    3,991  0
    2
    		5 wardrobe essentials you need to survive the bitter chill
    3,664  0
    3
    		Naomi Campbell's told Liam Payne not to get too "clingy" as she wants to keep it casual... it's The Dredge
    3,320  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    Nicolas Maduro claims US has 'war plans against Venezuela' as Guaido mobilises aid volunteers
    Former Fox News host Heather Nauert pulls out of bid to become next US ambassador to UN
    CRIME
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    PSNI launch investigation after pipe bomb explodes near house with young children inside
    Delays at forensic lab mean rape victims have to wait longer for cases to progress
    COURTS
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Abuse survivor says legal profession should 'bring their morals as well as law books into courtrooms'
    Hot Press writer launches legal proceedings against Broadsheet.ie and Twitter
    Jury to consider verdict in trial of man accused of murdering former soldier
    GARDAí
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    Man arrested over public order incident in A&E department at Dublin hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie