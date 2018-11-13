This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Judgement day', 'moment of truth' and 'betrayal': UK front pages react to news of Brexit deal

A Brexit deal is finally in sight, but will May be able to win over the Brexiteers?

By Sean Murray Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 10:45 PM
1 hour ago 15,944 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4338288

THE UK FINALLY has a Brexit deal, but Theresa May needs to win over her own Cabinet and potentially rebellious MPs before the deal can progress any further.

She gave ministers individual briefings on the outline of the deal this evening, with a crunch time Cabinet meeting tomorrow set to sign off on the text. 

This deal would, crucially, avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland with a backstop coming in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement, with specific rules for Northern Ireland

The Irish government has said nothing is confirmed yet but a government spokesperson said the situation is “fast-moving”.

With a deal finally in sight, the front pages of the UK’s newspapers are all putting their spin on the agreement.

The Daily Mail has gone with simply “Judgement Day”, but added that “Tory rebels cry betrayal and warn PM’s ‘days are numbered’”. 

daily mail brexit

The Times said: “May accused of betrayal as she unveils Brexit deal.”

the times brexit

The Daily Express has opted for: “This Brexit deal is best for Britain.”

daily express brexit

The Daily Telegraph’s headline reads “May faces ‘moment of truth’ on Brexit deal”. 

daily telegraph brexit

The Guardian, meanwhile, said: “Brexit: May tells her Cabinet, this is the deal – now back me.”

guardian brexit

The Scotsman opted for “May braced for Cabinet revolt over Brexit deal”.

scotsman

The i has gone with “Deal Done” while the Metro has said “Brexit deal on the table”.

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Black lace thong held up in the Dáil as TD raises controversial rape trial comments
    60,695  0
    2
    		'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    54,727  95
    3
    		Report on Ireland's sex industry: 'Highly organised, thriving in every county'
    41,803  39
    Fora
    1
    		As Dublin firms struggle to recruit, the rental crisis shows no sign of letting up
    419  0
    2
    		Irish entrepreneur Oisin Hanrahan got a $4m-plus share windfall from the sale of Handy
    386  0
    3
    		Ireland's a post-Brexit paradise for EU staff in the UK - but many are priced out of the move
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		'Hopefully this really seals it, that we have put this behind us and it is settled'
    34,260  38
    2
    		'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    29,892  11
    3
    		'Tá mo chuid déanta' - Kerry great Ó Sé brings football playing career to an end
    27,411  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'I was terrified of my own voice:' GBBO's Kim-Joy on life with severe social anxiety
    4,873  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,648  3
    3
    		Stila got caught out photoshopping their models, in what seems to be a growing trend for brands
    4,346  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Family of 'severely scalded' 90-year-old woman awarded â¬54,000 in damages from nursing home
    Family of 'severely scalded' 90-year-old woman awarded €54,000 in damages from nursing home
    Bus driver found guilty over fatal crash that killed cyclist avoids jail
    Estonian man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder man in Northern Ireland
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    New handheld devices will help gardaí identify uninsured drivers
    DUBLIN
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    Body of elderly man discovered following house fire at property in south Dublin
    EU
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    Calls for Taoiseach to brief party leaders on Brexit state-of-play as talks enter the 'endgame'
    Report on Ireland's sex industry: 'Highly organised, thriving in every county'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie