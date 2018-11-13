'Judgement day', 'moment of truth' and 'betrayal': UK front pages react to news of Brexit deal

THE UK FINALLY has a Brexit deal, but Theresa May needs to win over her own Cabinet and potentially rebellious MPs before the deal can progress any further.

She gave ministers individual briefings on the outline of the deal this evening, with a crunch time Cabinet meeting tomorrow set to sign off on the text.

This deal would, crucially, avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland with a backstop coming in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement, with specific rules for Northern Ireland

The Irish government has said nothing is confirmed yet but a government spokesperson said the situation is “fast-moving”.

With a deal finally in sight, the front pages of the UK’s newspapers are all putting their spin on the agreement.

The Daily Mail has gone with simply “Judgement Day”, but added that “Tory rebels cry betrayal and warn PM’s ‘days are numbered’”.

The Times said: “May accused of betrayal as she unveils Brexit deal.”

The Daily Express has opted for: “This Brexit deal is best for Britain.”

The Daily Telegraph’s headline reads “May faces ‘moment of truth’ on Brexit deal”.

The Guardian, meanwhile, said: “Brexit: May tells her Cabinet, this is the deal – now back me.”

The Scotsman opted for “May braced for Cabinet revolt over Brexit deal”.

The i has gone with “Deal Done” while the Metro has said “Brexit deal on the table”.

With reporting from Christina Finn