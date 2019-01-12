This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 12 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Planes, trucks, automobiles ... and Brexit: Here's why the UK has been focusing on transport plans

Here’s all the news about transport woes that came out in the weeks leading up to the Brexit deal vote.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 12 Jan 2019, 8:00 AM
17 minutes ago 622 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4433585
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

IN THE PAST few weeks before the Brexit deal, we’ve seen headlines about 89 trucks in a tailback at Dover, shipping companies with no ships, and about permissions to fly planes.

Next week, the Irish government is planning to announce its transport plans if there is a no-deal Brexit, the same week that the House of Commons is due to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement.

So why the focus on traffic, on land, sea and in the air? It’s been suggested that the Port of Dover test – carried out a week before the crucial vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement – was aimed at scaring MPs into voting for the unpopular deal to avoid the uncertainty of a no-deal scenario.

The British government has said it was testing the practicalities of a no-deal Brexit – which would mean more custom and regulatory checks at ports and airports – now that leaving with no deal seems increasingly likely.

Traffic delays are also the most tangible effect of a no-deal or hard Brexit, and give locals around ports and airports a preview of what could be in store immediately after the UK leaves the EU, as things begin to settle down.

Planes

With regards to airspaces, there’s little consensus on what planes can fly where after Brexit happens.

London and Brussels are making contingency plans that will allow UK carriers to continue flying to EU countries even if the Withdrawal Agreement is never approved.

But these are bare-bones arrangements that don’t allow British airlines to conduct intra-EU flights – meaning, as a passenger, you can fly from London to Paris and back to London without extra checks, but can’t fly on from Paris to Munich or another EU destination.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus’ parent company IAG has been told this month that its plans to continue flying around Europe after Brexit won’t work. European carriers have to be 50% EU-owned and controlled to be allowed to fly within the bloc, which will be a struggle for the company.

IAG were going to cite trusts and companies to get around this, according to the Irish Times, but it’s not certain that this will get them the approval they need.

Ships

Migrant Channel crossing incidents HMS Mersey on patrol near Dover. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The UK has spent more than £100 million on chartering ferries to mitigate the risk of “severe congestion” at the port of Dover in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The government has struck deals worth €117 million with British, French and Danish ferry companies that would allow for almost 4,000 more lorries a week to use other ports on England’s south coast to prevent a bottleneck at Dover.

“This significant extra capacity is a small but important element of the Department for Transport’s no-deal Brexit planning,” said a department spokesman.

This includes a company called Seaborne Freight, which was awarded a £13.8m contract despite having no ships, and whose terms and conditions on its website were copied and pasted from a food delivery firm.

“It is the responsibility of the customer to thoroughly check the supplied goods before agreeing to pay for any meal/order,” the company’s website stated, according to the Guardian.

Trucks

This was the latest On Monday, 89 trucks took part in a government exercise for coping with possible Channel gridlock caused by a no-deal Brexit, assembling on a disused airport runway that could be turned into a giant lorry park.

Nearly 100 lorries descended on Manston airfield in southeast England, which has been identified as a possible holding facility under contingency plans for leaving the European Union without a divorce agreement on 29 March.

As part of the test, the vehicles then made two trips in convoy to and from the Port of Dover along a route far less used by trucks than the main highway from London.

“Today’s trial cannot possibly duplicate the reality of 4,000 trucks being held at Manston airport in the event of a no-deal Brexit,” said Richard Burnett, head of the Road Haulage Association.

It’s too little too late – this process should have started nine months ago. At this late stage it looks like window dressing.

The exercise was also held with the hope of preparing locals for the traffic that would be created around the Port of Dover by a no-deal Brexit.

On Thursday, Sky News broke the story that Honda was planning to halt production for six days after 29 March, when Brexit is scheduled to happen.

The UK manufacturing branch of Honda said that it had been assessing “how best to prepare for any disruption caused by logistics and border issues”after Brexit, and decided it would pause production until an outcome from the deal has been achieved.

- with reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive
    81,670  82
    2
    		'They were going to shoot me and sell my fiancée as a sex slave': Irish couple robbed on holiday from hell
    60,408  72
    3
    		Tributes paid to PE teacher killed in Donegal crash
    60,591  13
    Fora
    1
    		'The stench of GamerCon harmed us. We still get complaints about it and we weren't even involved'
    1,011  0
    2
    		A threat to 350 jobs and 'unconstitutional' – here's Viagogo's legal memo to the State about tout laws
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Gloucester v Munster, Heineken Champions Cup
    77,484  56
    2
    		Sensational Joey Carbery guides Munster to superb five-try win in Gloucester
    48,145  129
    3
    		Good news for fans as Munster's European pool decider set for free-to-air TV
    32,168  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cara Delevingne lost 50,000 Instagram followers after sharing her thoughts on Surviving R Kelly
    10,744  3
    2
    		The public is desperate for an update on Cian and Delia after their episode of First Dates
    8,701  0
    3
    		Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have added a new squad member... it's The Dredge
    6,914  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man (54) accused of impersonating doctor during circumcision of 10-month baby boy
    Man appears in court and a second man arrested in connection with Strokestown incident
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    HSE
    Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    Nurses and midwives are striking this month. Here's how much they get paid
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Pearse and Tara Street stations close this weekend for roof repairs
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie