This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Concerns growing about the number of underage boys being abused in Dublin brothels

A number of suspected brothels have been raided by gardaí in the last year.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 27 Oct 2018, 10:00 PM
2 hours ago 27,955 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4303308
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

SINCE GARDAÍ RAIDED a suspected brothel in Dublin in March this year, concerns have been raised with them about the possibility of a number of underage boys being abused elsewhere in the city. 

It is now understood that complaints were made to gardaí about teenagers as young as 16 being exploited in a number of areas of north Dublin. Some of the information gathered by gardaí has come from adult escorts working elsewhere, and independently, in the capital. 

Many of the all-male brothels thought to be involved are located near the IFSC and Parnell Street. They use online advertisements and sales websites, as well as one well-known escort website, to promote their services. 

Information was passed on to An Garda Síochána based in Kilmainham in relation to the existence of the brothels following a raid of a different premises seven months ago. 

A quantity of cocaine was seized at this building in the north of the city.

Most of the adult male escorts working in Ireland currently are Brazilian but there is a growing number of young Irish men, both adult and underage, in prostitution. 

Ruhama – an advocacy group which supports people as they exit prostitution – said it is aware of a number of male brothels in operation in Ireland and confirmed that it had helped young Irish minors escape.  

The organisation has confirmed that the name of the alleged ringleader has come to their attention but would not comment on specific queries. 

Sarah Benson, Ruhama’s CEO, told TheJournal.ie: “Ruhama is primarily a women’s support service given the highly gendered nature of the sex trade. 

However, we do engage with a small number of men each year, and have encountered men who have been exploited as minors. The sex trade is a dangerous and precarious environment for anyone regardless of gender or age.

“We are aware of small numbers of men in prostitution at present in Ireland and they often come from the similarly marginalised backgrounds to the hundreds of women we meet each year. Their support needs can be significant and we will always do what we can to assist them.

“In all instances where minors are prostituted this is child sexual exploitation and should be treated as such by the authorities – there is no such thing as a ‘child prostitute’.”

A factor in the increasing presence of all-male brothels it the growing chemsex phenomenon in Dublin.

According to one male escort, JP*, whoTheJournal.ie spoke to this week, many of the brothels are used for chemsex.

Chemsex is the use of drugs such as G, crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and mephedrone to enhance sexual activity. The practice is usually associated with men who have sex with men (MSM), often involves multiple people and can lead to sexual encounters that last for hours or days.

GHB is a synthetic drug used as an anaesthetic. It comes in a clear liquid or powder form and its potency varies. GBL is sold as a substitute for GHB. It’s found in cleaning solvents and converts to GHB when you swallow it.

JP explained that short-term lets are being used to facilitate independent operations, like his. He counts it as lucky if there is an apartment to lease closer to the main entrance door – this means that their clients can enter and exit without drawing too much attention. 

However, larger brothels move to new locations more frequently due to the increased volume of people using them.

New laws which took effect last year criminalised the purchase of sex in Ireland and many workers have said this has resulted in them working on their own, depriving them of security previously available to them.

Those opposed to the legislation, including the Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI), said that it would make the job of the worker a lot more dangerous and that the demand for sex would not be reduced as a result. 

*TheJournal.ie knows the identity of the man, but has changed his name for the purposes of this article. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		AS IT HAPPENED: Michael D Higgins re-elected as President of Ireland
    101,020  129
    2
    		Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    74,381  0
    3
    		Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    53,236  99
    Fora
    1
    		'An inability to answer very basic questions': How an Irish 'virtual hospital' project fell flat
    244  0
    2
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    182  0
    3
    		Mark Little's new venture Kinzen promises the news app that isn't 'creepy'
    159  0
    The42
    1
    		Helicopter crashes outside stadium following Leicester-West Ham Premier League game
    43,361  10
    2
    		Former England manager Glenn Hoddle taken to hospital after becoming 'seriously ill'
    29,691  44
    3
    		Scannell the hero as last-gasp penalty sees Munster pull off stunning comeback win
    25,560  32
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I tried the €10 health store soap that Meghan Markle claims is her favourite body product
    5,287  0
    2
    		6 things to do at home as the weather turns to shit this weekend
    4,762  2
    3
    		Jamie Dornan, Niall Horan, and David Schwimmer... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,731  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    Peter Casey says he is waiting on an apology from Leo Varadkar
    OPINION
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    From the garden: How to make your own tangy kimchi at home
    Opinion: 'It's such a worrying time for Travellers. Is every fifth person I meet a Traveller hater?'
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    Gavin Duffy: 'I am disappointed, but no regrets'
    REFERENDUM
    The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    This has been the lowest turnout in Irish presidential election history
    'A new, tolerant, liberal Ireland': World media reacts to blasphemy vote

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie