'Now is the time for unity': Mary Lou McDonald calls on Government to set up unity forum

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Irish government to convene a forum to begin planning for Irish unity.
Speaking today at the ‘Beyond Brexit’ conference in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, McDonald said it was “irresponsible and arrogant for a Dublin government to shut down any prospect of a unity referendum”.
As protests take place in Belfast and across the border this afternoon, McDonald described how a No Deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Ireland as a whole.
She said that the Irish Government must not turn away from the “inevitable” and urged it not to deny people their democratic right to define their future”.
“The biggest mistake – and most reckless course of action – is for leaders to set their face against the inevitable and to try to deny the people their democratic right to define their future.
“It is irresponsible and arrogant for a Dublin government to shout down any prospect of a unity referendum.
“The responsible thing to do is to play a part in shaping change and engage in the debate that is underway.
“I want to, again, challenge the government in Dublin to convene a forum to begin the planning for Irish unity.”
