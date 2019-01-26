'Now is the time for unity': Mary Lou McDonald calls on Government to set up unity forum

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has called on the Irish government to convene a forum to begin planning for Irish unity.

Speaking today at the ‘Beyond Brexit’ conference in Belfast’s Waterfront Hall, McDonald said it was “irresponsible and arrogant for a Dublin government to shut down any prospect of a unity referendum”.

As protests take place in Belfast and across the border this afternoon, McDonald described how a No Deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Ireland as a whole.

She said that the Irish Government must not turn away from the “inevitable” and urged it not to deny people their democratic right to define their future”.

“The biggest mistake – and most reckless course of action – is for leaders to set their face against the inevitable and to try to deny the people their democratic right to define their future.

“It is irresponsible and arrogant for a Dublin government to shout down any prospect of a unity referendum.

“The responsible thing to do is to play a part in shaping change and engage in the debate that is underway.

“I want to, again, challenge the government in Dublin to convene a forum to begin the planning for Irish unity.”