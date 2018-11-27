This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth

The attack happened at Bachelors Walk in Dublin city centre.

By Brion Hoban Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 5:57 PM
1 hour ago 10,482 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4363098
Bachelors Walk, Dublin
Image: Google Maps
Bachelors Walk, Dublin
Bachelors Walk, Dublin
Image: Google Maps

A TEENAGER LAUNCHED a “completely unprovoked attack” on a Mexican national that resulted in the victim losing half of both his front teeth, a court has heard.

Clayton Brennan (19), of Dunawley Grove, Clondalkin, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at Bachelors Walk, Dublin, on 27 April 2016.

Garda Eric Keogh told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that Mexican national Jose Mondragon was sitting on the boardwalk outside the Arlington Hotel when Brennan sat beside him.

Mondragon attempted to leave, only to be surrounded by a number of youths. Brennan put his hands together and hit Mondragon in the temple causing him to fall to the ground and strike his mouth against a tree pot.

Brennan pushed him to the ground repeatedly as he tried to stand back up. Mondragon escaped by jumping over a wall once Brennan stopped pushing him.

Speaking in court, Mondragon said that he had come to Ireland to learn English. Half of his two front teeth were lost in the assault and the total price to repair them was €4,205.

As Mondragon walked past Brennan after giving his statement to the court, Brennan extended his hand to him and Mondragon shook it.

Previous convictions 

Brennan, who was 16 years old at the time of the offence, has eight previous convictions. These include an offence of assault causing serious harm at Dame Lane, Dublin, in May 2016 in which he “glassed an individual”.

He is currently serving a five-year sentence with the final two years suspended for violent disorder, arson and criminal damage. These relate to an incident on 29 August 2016 in which a unit at Oberstown Children Detention Campus was set alight and had to be demolished.

Brennan is set to be released from custody on 30 January 2020 and will remain under supervision of the Probation Service for a further 18 months.

Kevin White BL, defending, said that his client had been the victim of significant bullying throughout his schooling, including incidents in which his shoes were stolen and he was pushed into a bonfire.

White said his client showed guilt and remorse for committing this offence. He extended an apology on Brennan’s behalf to Mondragon saying that he had “wanted to show himself as a tough man in front of his friends”.

Judge Sinéad Ní Chúlacháin said this was a serious and “completely unprovoked attack”. She ordered a probation report and adjourned the matter until 4 February 2019.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Calls to leave body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe on island
    98,248  113
    2
    		Status Orange wind warning issued for 6 counties from tomorrow morning as Storm Diana hits
    70,384  46
    3
    		Here are the first photos of Mars from the InSight explorer
    48,902  62
    Fora
    1
    		After years of losses, a profitable CurrencyFair is ready to take on Asia
    201  0
    2
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    164  0
    3
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    101  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    43,625  10
    2
    		New Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny admits he is unlikely to see out qualifying campaign
    41,899  20
    3
    		'13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    15,315  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Aisling Bea is showcasing ethical fashion brands on Instagram in retaliation to Black Friday sales
    6,244  2
    2
    		Johnny Depp tried to play a Pogues song at Shane McGowan's wedding and he was having none of it
    5,440  0
    3
    		Cardi B has responded after Jameela Jamil said she hopes she 's**ts her pants in public'... it's The Dredge
    4,165  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth
    Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth
    Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin jailed for 5 and a half years for Tinder sex assault
    Man charged with assaulting two people in Co Wexford yesterday
    HEALTH
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    GARDAí
    DPP file to be prepared after GardaÃ­ arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    DUBLIN
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie