This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use

A DUBLIN CHARITY is asking people to consider donating unwanted Christmas presents rather than exchanging them.

Crosscare, a charity run by the Archdiocese of Dublin which provides services for homeless people, said today it will put the presents to good use.

It is asking people to bring the gifts to St Mary’s Pro Cathedral in Dublin so it can redistribute them to people in their homeless service and family hub throughout the year.

“This simple idea has grown over the years and it is such a pleasure for our staff to be able to bring that small bit of extra cheer to people in our services with who struggle at this time of the year,” said Michael McDonagh of Crosscare.

The charity’s services include emergency accommodation, short-term housing with support services to help people make the transition to finding and keeping their own home. It said the demand for its services continued to increase in 2018.

Unwanted presents can be brought to the crib in the Pro Cathedral until 6 January.