This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 28 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'll never forget it': Activist Tonie Walsh looks back on the fire that destroyed Ireland's first gay community centre

“It had a side alley to Dame Street which made it comfortably covert for those still in the closet who’d rock up to the building,” says Walsh.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 10:00 PM
41 minutes ago 3,129 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4300239
Tonie Walsh at the National Gay Federation's annual conference at the Hirschfeld Centre, 1985.
Tonie Walsh at the National Gay Federation's annual conference at the Hirschfeld Centre, 1985.
Tonie Walsh at the National Gay Federation's annual conference at the Hirschfeld Centre, 1985.

TONIE WALSH WENT to Fownes Street in Temple Bar early on the morning of 5 November 1988, he recalls. 

The Hirschfeld Centre – Ireland’s first LGBT community space – was smoldering after a fire. 

“David Norris was already on hand,” says Walsh, who’s about to put his 40 years of gay-rights activism on stage in I AM TONIE WALSH.

“The place was still dripping with water and full of acrid smoke. People spent the whole day coming down and laying flowers on the pavement as a memorial to the building.”

“People were actually shocked. At a stroke it cut off access to our prime social space in Dublin. It was horrible. I’ll never forget it.

‘Up in smoke’

There is much that Walsh remembers. 

As a chronicler of Ireland’s gay history, he established the Irish Queer Archive in 1997, has worked as a DJ and club promoter and kept diaries since he was 16. 

Through his queer Dublin walking tours, Walsh has kept alive the history of his – and many others – culture and the struggle for gay rights.  

Having premiered a work-in-progress last year, Walsh’s one-man-show kicks off on 27 November at Project Arts Centre. 

It is, says Walsh, “an emotional rollercoaster”.

At least it was for me. I think it will be for the audience who don’t know what’s coming.

Co-written with ThisIsPopBaby’s Philly McMahon, and directed by Tom Creed, I AM TONIE WALSH is a tragicomedy about social change in Ireland.

While bawdy humour abounds, says Walsh, there is a serious reflection on a period in Ireland’s history Walsh says we have yet to come to terms with. 

I feel we’ve never sufficiently addressed the legacy of the AIDS crisis.

‘Home from home’

It was a time when the Hirschfeld Centre – which burnt down 31 years ago next week -was the locus of Ireland’s gay scene. “It was a reconditioned warehouse in a street that was half-derelict,” says Walsh, who signed up in 1981 and still has his “Hirsch” membership card.

“It had a side alley to Dame Street which made it comfortably covert for those still in the closet who’d rock up to the building”.

For the men and women who visited Fownes Street in those days, the centre’s purpose was threefold, says Walsh.

It acted as a default commercial scene in the absence of any commercial scene, he says. 

It was also “a home from home” for young gay people who’d been turfed out of their houses. The centre opened on Christmas day for those with nowhere else to go. 

It was, says Walsh, “a logical family in place of a biological family”.

Thirdly, the centre also attained a politicised quality over time and was integral to the development of gay bar culture in Dublin.  Inside there was a dance club, a coffee bar and a cinema.

At weekends there was Flikkers, a disco. The original turntables form part of the set of I AM TONIE WALSH. “They’re sitll smoke-stained actually. They reek of history,” says Walsh.

When the “Hirsch” burnt down it would be another 10 years before Dublin had a similar community centre.

The fire was “traumatic”, says Walsh, who is currently rehearsing his own history ahead of next month’s show. 

Book-ended by 2015′s Marriage Equality referendum and this year’s Repeal the 8th vote, Walsh feels that something has changed in Ireland. A move, he says, towards a socialist republic envisioned in 1916. 

I AM TONIE WALSH, he says, draws on his own experience but that of the country as well and appeals to wide demographic both in terms of age and gender. 

It appeals across the board.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leicester helicopter crash: Police appeal for public's 'patience' as investigation continues
    80,441  20
    2
    		'We're okay thanks': Fianna Fáil TDs pour cold water on Casey's plan to join party
    46,204  132
    3
    		The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    39,680  84
    Fora
    1
    		Here's a lesson in making staff redundant without causing extra stress at a tough time
    259  0
    2
    		Nine years after moving its HQ to Ireland, 'experience gift' giant Smartbox will launch here
    209  0
    3
    		The world of food is a 'lonely old road' - but this investor knows that 'people gotta eat'
    116  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    32,372  29
    2
    		'I'm a mum of two small girls and work full time. Running is my hobby and I'm on a podium with two Ethiopian girls'
    29,643  11
    3
    		Ego and insecurity have followed Martin O'Neill around for his entire career
    21,885  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 offerings on Netflix if you plan to scare yourself senseless this weekend
    3,651  0
    2
    		Words of wisdom: How these 5 high-profile women deal with moments of jealousy
    3,145  0
    3
    		"I get to sing the songs that I love": What you need to know about the commitment-free Casual Choir
    2,331  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    Anthony Martial strike proves decisive as Man United secure back-to-back home wins in the Premier League
    Robbie Brady plays first game in 10 months but Burnley suffer heavy defeat against Chelsea
    OPINION
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    REFERENDUM
    The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    The Irish people have voted to remove blasphemy offence from the Constitution
    This has been the lowest turnout in Irish presidential election history
    'A new, tolerant, liberal Ireland': World media reacts to blasphemy vote

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie