Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Up to 6,000 women face repeat cervical smear test, HSE confirms

All the women affected have been identified and will be contacted next week.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 8:51 AM
32 minutes ago 1,219 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

UP TO 6,000 women are likely to be called for a repeat cervical smear test, the HSE has confirmed this morning. 

After being advised by an external laboratory of a problem with standard HPV tests being carried out outside the recommended timeframe, CervicalCheck has moved to contact the women affected and has established an expert clinical team to review the situation. 

A HPV test is an additional process carried out on low-grade abnormality samples.

In up to 6,000 cases the test was not carried out within 30 days of the smear being taken but was instead counted from when the smear test entered the laboratory, the HSE has confirmed. 

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Dr Peter McKenna, Clinical Director, Women and Infant’s Health Programme said that it is not yet clear how this occurred and that the main concern was identifying the women affected. 

“These women have now been identified and they will be written to in the middle of next week.”

McKenna said that, in practical terms, the chance of the original test giving an incorrect result “is very, very small if at all”. 

During the height of the CervicalCheck controversy, Minister for Health Simon Harris announced that women who wished to have an additional smear test would be able to do so for free at their local GP. 

Asked whether the increased volume of smear tests, therefore, was a contributory factor to the most recent HPV test issue, the HSE’s McKenna said “it might have been a small contributory factor but equally you could say that because of it the problem came to light.”

‘At risk’

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin speaking in the Dáil yesterday said that the delay in CervicalCheck smears was impacting the quality of tests and that some have been rendered invalid as a result. 

Speaking during Leaders’ Questions, Martin highlighted recent articles published in TheJournal.ie which revealed that Health Minister Harris was warned his announcement of free repeat smear tests was “dangerous” and put the CervicalCheck screening programme at risk and claimed that the offer of repeat smear tests were shut down in December because tests were coming back invalid due to the delays.

Related Reads

23.01.19 Some smear tests to be repeated due to backlog resulting in samples expiring
10.01.19 Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said yesterday that some tests have been delayed up to six months, and as a result they have expired and that the women affected will now have to be retested.

Varadkar said that some women have been informed and others are to be informed shortly.

A significant amount of women taking the repeat tests as well as regular tests has led to a significant increase in volume and “immense pressure on lab capacity,” Varadkar said. 

The HSE has said labs are recruiting more, managing overtime and leave to address the backlog. The HSE is also seeking more labs so as to increase capacity.  

With reporting from Christina Finn. 

