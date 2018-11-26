This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 26 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Migrants retreat as US border agents push them back with tear gas and rubber bullets

The migrant caravan was trying to force through a Mexican police blockade into the United States.

By AFP Monday 26 Nov 2018, 9:28 PM
16 minutes ago 1,390 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4361278

HUNDREDS OF CENTRAL American migrants who tried to force through a Mexican police blockade into the United States retreated to a nearby camp today after US border agents pushed them back with tear gas and rubber bullets.

Around 500 men, women and children, part of a caravan of roughly 5,000 mainly Hondurans who have been trekking towards the US for weeks, scrambled over a rusted metal fence and surged into a concrete riverbed towards San Diego on Sunday.

The group were stopped by a chain-link fence topped with barbed wire and repelled by US Border Patrol agents firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets, an AFP journalist on the scene saw.

At least one man was wounded, he told AFP.

Chief Patrol Agent Rodney Scott, of the San Diego Sector Border Patrol, told CNN “numerous” migrants – mainly men – had made it across, however, and 42 of them were arrested.

The incident was the most serious flashpoint in a weeks-long crisis that Donald Trump used to drum up support in this month’s midterm elections. The president hit out again Monday by threatening a permanent shutdown of the frontier.

UPI 20181126 US Customs and Border Protection agents along with Department of Defense personnel secure the San Ysidro Port of Entry. Source: UPI/PA Images

Migrants on the border with the USA Source: DPA/PA Images

Most of the migrants stumbled back into camp in the northwestern Mexican city of Tijuana, dirty, scared and with ripped clothes.

“We’re here with broken hearts and hopes,” said Andy Colon, a 20-year-old woman who travelled from Honduras with her sister and two children.

“We were deluded into believing that we had already reached the United States, and that they would grant us asylum,” Colon told AFP.

The San Ysidro border post across from Tijuana – the busiest crossing on the US-Mexico border – was closed to traffic and pedestrians for several hours following the incident.

Trump, who for weeks has been condemning the caravan, lashed out once more on Monday.

“Mexico should move the flag-waving migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries,” he tweeted.

“Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it any way you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the border permanently if need be. Congress, fund the WALL!” Trump said, referring to his central election pledge to build a wall across the US-Mexico border.

 ’Lots of kids fainted’ 

Many of the migrants say they are fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras in search of asylum north of the border.

After the unrest Mexico on Monday deported 98 Central Americans, following their arrest.

Around 1,000 migrants, including women and young children, had been holding a peaceful midday demonstration in Tijuana when half of the group bolted toward the border.

The sudden rush overwhelmed the Mexican police, who were deployed with full riot gear.

Several hundred made it over the first barrier, with video clips posted on Twitter showing crowds of people dashing across a shallow concrete riverbed toward the United States.

“Are we in the United States yet?” some asked in desperate tones.

When they neared the second fence US border agents fired tear gas and rubber bullets at them as helicopters buzzed overhead, an AFP journalist saw.

People covered their faces to protect themselves from the acrid gas, as mothers clutched their young children and fled back to Mexico for safety.

“We were told that if we crossed (the first barrier) they would give us asylum, because we were already in the United States,” said Flor Jimenez, a 32-year-old Honduran woman who was among those who turned back along with her husband, sister and young daughter.

“But now it seems that they want to kill us, and we got very scared,” said Jimenez.

Migrants at US border Migrants skirmish with security forces as they attempt to cross the border into the United States Source: DPA/PA Images

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen accused the migrants of seeking to harm US border patrol personnel “by throwing projectiles at them.”

But one Honduran man, who did not give his name, told AFP American officers had “got upset because we were close to the border.” 

“The alarm went off and they began throwing tear gas at us. A lot of people started to go down. A person got hit and lots of kids fainted. So some people got rocks and threw them because many kids were fainting,” he said.

Another Honduran who gave his name as Wilmer said “they started throwing tear gas and they hit a journalist in the head.” 

A third man, who wished to remain unnamed, showed AFP what he described as injuries from rubber bullets. He had two fresh round bruises in his abdomen.

Asylum demands 

Trump has deployed nearly 6,000 troops, on top of more than 2,000 National Guardsmen, but Scott said the Department of Defense was not involved in Sunday’s engagement.

To enter the US legally, migrants must apply for asylum, but the wait for those requests to be processed can last up to a year.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that the Trump administration had gained the support of Mexico’s incoming government for a plan to require asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their applications to be processed.

Mexico’s incoming interior minister Olga Sanchez Cordero told the Post “we have agreed to this policy,” but her office later denied it.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Missing 3-year-old recovered safe and well
    94,981  36
    2
    		Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    35,600  35
    3
    		Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    28,636  0
    Fora
    1
    		As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates
    851  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you think a new airport for the midlands is a good idea?
    572  0
    3
    		Backed by Renault, Dublin's iCabbi helps taxi firms fight back against the Uber threat
    282  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt to leave Ireland post-World Cup, Andy Farrell to take over
    82,248  107
    2
    		Johnny Sexton crowned World Rugby Player of the Year
    77,023  131
    3
    		'I tend to be a little bit of a workaholic' - Schmidt putting family first
    25,121  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan are moving house because she doesn't get on with Kate Middleton... it's The Dredge
    37,177  2
    2
    		If it's too early to put up the tree, it's definitely too early to be talking about Christmas weight gain
    3,919  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    3,775  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Pat Kenny emerges victorious in planning battle with developer as council turns down apartment plan
    Rape trial collapses due to 'unprecedented media coverage' in national newspaper
    Woman banned for life from owning pets after keeping starved husky in emaciated state in her flat
    HEALTH
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    Manning up to MS: My diagnosis awoke my inner strength
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    Concern for woman who has been missing for over two weeks
    DUBLIN
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Rape and sexual assault at house parties increasing, crisis centre says
    Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers
    Warning of 'systemic difficulties' in courts system as Rape Crisis Centre handles over 13,000 calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie