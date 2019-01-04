This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US citizen held in Moscow charged with 'espionage', lawyer says

Paul Whelan, who has denied the charges, could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

By AFP Friday 4 Jan 2019, 7:23 AM
48 minutes ago 1,259 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4422890
Paul Whelan
Image: Courtesy of the Whelan Family via AP
Paul Whelan
Paul Whelan
Image: Courtesy of the Whelan Family via AP

RUSSIAN PROSECUTORS HAVE charged an American ex-Marine detained in Moscow last week with espionage, his lawyer has said, the latest in a series of spying accusations between Moscow and Washington.

“The tribunal has ordered the provisional detention” of Paul Whelan after he was charged, his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov was quoted as saying by the news agency Ria Novosti. 

Zherebenkov said he had appealed the ruling and asked for Whelan to be released on bail pending the start of the trial.

Whelan, who has denied the charges, could face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

His lawyer said the 48-year-old was “behaving in a constructive manner” and that investigators were treating him in a “humane and professional way”.

The charges came a day after the US ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman met Whelan at the Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

“Ambassador Huntsman expressed his support for Mr Whelan and offered the embassy’s assistance,” a State Department spokesperson said following the visit.

The United States has been cautious in its public comments on the case, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying earlier on Wednesday that Washington was trying to learn more about the situation.

‘Act of espionage’

Born in Canada, Whelan was arrested last Friday “while carrying out an act of espionage”, according to Russia’s FSB domestic security service. 

His family has denied he is a spy, saying he was visiting Moscow to attend the wedding of a fellow ex-Marine to a Russian woman.

“We are deeply concerned for his safety and well-being. His innocence is undoubted and we trust that his rights will be respected,” the family said in a statement.

Speaking to Canada’s CBC News, Whelan’s brother David said “there’s no chance” the Russian accusations against his brother were accurate.

Paul Whelan’s employer, US-based automotive components supplier BorgWarner, said that he is the firm’s director of global security.

“He is responsible for overseeing security at our facilities in Auburn Hills, Michigan and at other company locations around the world,” the company said in a statement.

Whelan’s arrest came after President Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of using espionage cases to try to undermine an increasingly powerful Russia.

US intelligence services have accused Moscow of interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged 25 Russians – including members of the GRU military intelligence – and three Russian companies for that alleged interference but they have not been arrested.

In December, Russian national Maria Butina pleaded guilty in a Federal Court in Washington to acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Butina faces up to six months in prison, followed by likely deportation.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Tesco worker fired after removing bottle of wine worth less than €20 from store
    102,385  61
    2
    		'PC-ravaged clowns': UK bakery chain sparks bizarre online row by launching vegan sausage roll
    59,524  83
    3
    		Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    52,182  44
    Fora
    1
    		Ikea rival JYSK has scouted 20 locations for its entry into Ireland
    4,958  0
    2
    		The IDA is eyeing up new markets as America's 'long positive cycle' comes to an end
    129  0
    3
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    54  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Manchester City v Liverpool, Premier League
    84,264  78
    2
    		'To think Munster can match Leinster's resources without a well-managed club system is a joke'
    30,190  16
    3
    		Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    26,580  191
    DailyEdge
    1
    		US viewers are obsessed with Derry Girls, despite not understanding a word without subtitles
    9,532  5
    2
    		Kendall and Kylie were caught at Drake's NYE bash in the midst of his feud with Kanye ...it's The Dredge
    8,874  0
    3
    		Larry David remembered Bob Einstein's humour in bitterweet tribute to his late co-star
    4,746  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    DUBLIN
    Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    LUAS
    At least 3,226 user records compromised in Luas cyber attack
    At least 3,226 user records compromised in Luas cyber attack
    Luas elevators have been out-of-order for over 1,000 hours in last two years
    Trams rerouted and services disrupted after passenger falls ill on Luas

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie