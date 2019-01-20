This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US diocese apologises after students mock Native American demonstrator

“I heard them saying, ‘Build that wall, build that wall.’ We’re not supposed to have walls here, we never did.”

By AFP Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 1:12 PM
27 minutes ago 2,719 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4449809
A police car sits at the entrance to Covington Catholic High School
Image: Bryan Woolston via AP
A police car sits at the entrance to Covington Catholic High School
A police car sits at the entrance to Covington Catholic High School
Image: Bryan Woolston via AP

A US DIOCESE has apologised and vowed to take action after videos emerged showing boys from a Catholic private school mocking an elderly Native American man at a rally in the capital Washington, triggering widespread criticism. 

The incident occurred on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday when the annual anti-abortion March for Life coincided with a rally by indigenous communities calling for their rights to be respected.

In footage captured on multiple phone camera videos that swept social media yesterday, a student from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky wearing a Make America Great Again hat is seen smirking as he stands extremely close to Nathan Phillips, a Native American Vietnam war veteran, who beats a traditional drum while chanting.

Other teens, many also wearing clothing bearing President Donald Trump’s political slogan jeered, jumped and appeared to mock the man.

The Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School issued a statement rebuking the students after their displays drew widespread derision. 

“We condemn the actions of the Covington Catholic High School students towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general, Jan 18, after the March for Life, in Washington, D.C,” the statement said. 

We extend our deepest apologies to Mr Phillips. This behaviour is opposed to the Church’s teachings on the dignity and respect of the human person. The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion.

Kaya Taitano, a witness to the incident, was quoted by CNN as saying Phillips had decided to intervene with a “healing prayer” when the school teens got into a verbal altercation with a group of African American youths who had been preaching about the Bible nearby. 

An emotional Phillips gave his reaction in a separate video. “I heard them saying, ‘Build that wall, build that wall.’ We’re not supposed to have walls here, we never did.

“I wish I could see that energy of that young mass of young men…into making this country really, really, great. Helping those that are hungry.” 

Deb Haaland, one of the first two Native American women elected to Congress in November, linked the students’ behaviour to rising levels of racial intolerance under the Trump administration.

“This Veteran put his life on the line for our country,” she wrote on Twitter.

“The students’ display of blatant hate, disrespect, and intolerance is a signal of how common decency has decayed under this administration. Heartbreaking.”

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's where the dirtiest takeaways and restaurants in Ireland were in 2018
    131,757  34
    2
    		Romanian gang members flee Ireland despite surrendering passports
    83,631  0
    3
    		Is there a dark side to the 10-Year Challenge meme?
    77,005  30
    Fora
    1
    		Brian Caulfield on his 'sabbatical' of sorts and what happened to the best idea he ever had
    212  0
    2
    		'Find trouble before it finds you': How businesses can avoid being hijacked by online fraudsters
    134  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Man United v Brighton, Premier League
    45,931  47
    2
    		As It Happened: Munster v Exeter, Heineken Champions Cup
    45,613  48
    3
    		Shane Lowry completes dream start to 2019 and wins big in Abu Dhabi
    43,837  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Vogue Williams... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    7,958  2
    2
    		Overhauling your home on a budget? These highstreet items are just €50 or less
    4,985  0
    3
    		'It makes me feel less isolated': We chat to James Kavanagh about his approach to mental wellness
    2,746  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Men jailed for life for fatal shop explosion in 'wicked' insurance scam attempt
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Gardaí investigating after teen allegedly assaulted and threatened by two men
    Man and woman arrested as gardaí seize €500k worth of drugs in Drimnagh
    Irishman arrested in New York in connection with 373 child sex abuse offences
    DUBLIN
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    'That's something people can get lost in... at the end of the day it is our hobby'
    National Transport Authority 'actively considering' 24-hour Dublin Bus service from Dublin Airport
    Nine Dublin Bus routes to be operated by Go Ahead from Sunday onwards
    PSNI
    'A callous act': Two men (20s) arrested following suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    'A callous act': Two men (20s) arrested following suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Police investigation underway after suspected car bomb in Derry city centre
    Appeal for witnesses after man (37) shot dead in Warrenpoint last night

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie