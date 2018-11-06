This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Will you follow the results of the US midterm elections?

Two years of a Trump presidency have heightened divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 7,034 Views 28 Comments
Supporters of Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams pictured yesterday. Abrams, who could became the US's first African American woman governor, is in a close tie with opponent Brian Kemp in one of the most-watched midterm races.
Image: Miguel Juarez Lugo/Zuma Press/PA Images
THE OLD SAYING goes, ‘When America sneezes, the world catches a cold.’

There’s a huge amount of international interest in the US midterm elections, which are taking place today. Two years of a Trump presidency have heightened divisions between Republicans and Democrats.

The entire 435-member House of Representatives and 35 seats of the 100-seat Senate are up for grabs. Currently, Republicans have a majority in both houses and the biggest midterm question is whether they will continue to hold that advantage after today.

Trump’s approval rating is at 39%, according to a recent opinion poll, with Democrats hoping to capitalise on this and make up ground. 

Poll: Will you follow the results of the US midterms?


Poll Results:






