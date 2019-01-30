This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 30 January, 2019
US RnB singer James Ingram has died aged 66

“He was, and always will be, beyond compare,” producer Quincy Jones said in tribute.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 7:53 AM
57 minutes ago 3,515 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466578

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING singer James Ingram has died in Los Angeles at the age of 66. 

Ingram, known for songs Just Once and One Hundred Ways, began his music career with band Revelation Funk and later played keyboard for soul pioneer Ray Charles. In 1981, he won the Grammy for Best Male RnB Vocal Performance.

The singer was also well-known for his duet with Linda Ronstadt on the song Somewhere Out There from the 1986 animated musical adventure film An American Tail.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Debbie Allen tweeted. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity.”

Alongside legendary producer Quincy Jones, Ingram co-wrote Michael Jackson’s hit P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).

With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical,” Jones tweeted in tribute. “He was, & always will be, beyond compare.”

Over his career, Ingram was nominated for a total of 14 Grammys, two Golden Globes and two Oscars, one for his duet with singer Patti Austin, How Do you Keep the Music Playing? which was featured in the 1982 film Best Friends.

US singer Josh Groban has described Ingram as “a vocalist all vocalists looked up to.”

With reporting from © AFP 2019

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

