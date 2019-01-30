US RnB singer James Ingram has died aged 66

GRAMMY AWARD-WINNING singer James Ingram has died in Los Angeles at the age of 66.

Ingram, known for songs Just Once and One Hundred Ways, began his music career with band Revelation Funk and later played keyboard for soul pioneer Ray Charles. In 1981, he won the Grammy for Best Male RnB Vocal Performance.

The singer was also well-known for his duet with Linda Ronstadt on the song Somewhere Out There from the 1986 animated musical adventure film An American Tail.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” Debbie Allen tweeted. “He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity.”

Alongside legendary producer Quincy Jones, Ingram co-wrote Michael Jackson’s hit P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).

With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical,” Jones tweeted in tribute. “He was, & always will be, beyond compare.”

Over his career, Ingram was nominated for a total of 14 Grammys, two Golden Globes and two Oscars, one for his duet with singer Patti Austin, How Do you Keep the Music Playing? which was featured in the 1982 film Best Friends.

US singer Josh Groban has described Ingram as “a vocalist all vocalists looked up to.”

