This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 31 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russia detains American man suspected of espionage

It’s the latest in a series of espionage cases between Russia and the West.

By AFP Monday 31 Dec 2018, 11:43 AM
48 minutes ago 2,022 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4418442
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday.
Image: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP/Press Association Images
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow on Friday.
Image: Mikhail Klimentyev/AP/Press Association Images

RUSSIA HAS SAID its security services in Moscow have detained a US citizen accused of spying, the latest in a series of espionage cases between Russia and the West.

The FSB domestic security service said the American was arrested on Friday “while carrying out an act of espionage”.

A criminal case had been opened, the FSB said in a statement, under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code, which allows for sentences of up to 20 years in prison.

The statement identified the American in Russian, using a name that appeared to translate as Paul Whelan. No other details were immediately available.

The arrest came with Moscow embroiled in a number of spy scandals with the West and after President Vladimir Putin accused Western nations of using espionage cases to try undermine an increasingly powerful Russia.

US intelligence services have accused Moscow of interfering in the 2016 presidential election and earlier this month convicted Russian Maria Butina of acting as an illegal foreign agent.

Butina faces up to six months in prison, followed by likely deportation.

Prosecutors said she launched a plan in March 2015 to develop ties with the Republican Party with the aim of influencing US foreign policy.

Poisoning

Russian military intelligence agents were also accused in the poisoning earlier this year of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England.

The Skripals survived but a local woman died after picking up a discarded perfume bottle that police think was used to carry out the attack.

Relations between Russia and the West have hit a new low following the incidents, with the United States and Europe hitting Moscow with waves of sanctions over the spy scandals and the conflict in Ukraine.

In his annual press conference this month, Putin said Western pressure was aimed at restraining a resurgent Russia.

“There is only one aim: to hold back Russia’s development as a possible competitor,” he said. “This is connected with the growth of Russia’s power.”

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		CCTV video shows Parkland school shooter telling student to leave before the massacre
    62,223  61
    2
    		Here's what the CEOs in some of Ireland's top companies earn
    55,186  47
    3
    		Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    46,200  29
    Fora
    1
    		These are the top Irish companies to watch in 2019
    532  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United vs Bournemouth, Premier League
    42,766  34
    2
    		'Did I fulfil my potential? Did I miss something? As a coach, I'm determined to be the best I can be'
    26,852  4
    3
    		Man United make it three wins in a row as Solskjaer's men hit four past Bournemouth
    26,167  84
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A ranking of the 15 very worst properties we spotted on the Dublin rental market in 2018
    10,779  1
    2
    		5 small ways to make January less shite than it usually is
    5,603  3
    3
    		8 of the most memorable reality TV moments of 2018
    4,198  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    Man dies after crash between two motorbikes and a car in west Limerick
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?
    Poll: Who would you vote for if a general election was held today?
    LEO VARADKAR
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    The government is declaring war in 2019 (on single-use plastics)
    Poll: Are you worried a robot could take your job?
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs
    UK
    The post-Brexit Irish passport boom in Britain is not slowing down
    The post-Brexit Irish passport boom in Britain is not slowing down
    Juncker tells UK 'get your act together' over Brexit
    'Complete madness': UK spends £100 million on no-deal Brexit ferry plans

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie