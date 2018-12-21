This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 21 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If you're the Taliban, Christmas has come early': Trump under fire as he orders major military withdrawal from Afghanistan

The move stunned officials in Kabul who are involved in an intensifying push to end the 17-year conflict.

By AFP Friday 21 Dec 2018, 6:59 AM
2 hours ago 6,655 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4409306
Image: Douliery Olivier/ABACA
Image: Douliery Olivier/ABACA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has decided to pull a significant number of troops from Afghanistan, a US official told AFP on Thursday, with some reports suggesting as many as 50% could leave the war-torn country.

The surprise move stunned and dismayed foreign diplomats and officials in Kabul who are involved in an intensifying push to end the 17-year conflict.

“If you’re the Taliban, Christmas has come early,” a senior foreign official in the Afghan capital told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

“Would you be thinking of a ceasefire if your main opponent has just withdrawn half their troops?”

It is not clear if US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad or the Afghan government had been aware of Trump’s plans. A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said “if there is any reaction by the Afghan government, we will share it later”.

The decision apparently came after Khalilzad met with the Taliban in Abu Dhabi this week, part of a flurry of diplomatic efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

They are believed to have discussed issues including the group’s longstanding demand for a pullout of foreign troops and a ceasefire.

“That decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal,” the American official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Trump made his decision Tuesday, the same time he told the Pentagon he wanted to pull all US forces out of Syria and as talks were ongoing in Abu Dhabi.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quit earlier Thursday, saying his views were no longer reconcilable with Trump’s.

7,000 troops

Critics suggest the president’s twin foreign policy decisions on Syria and Afghanistan could unspool a series of cascading and unpredictable events across the Middle East and in Afghanistan.

The United States has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a NATO mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be returning from Afghanistan.

Mattis and other top military advisors last year persuaded Trump to commit thousands of new troops to Afghanistan, where the Taliban are slaughtering local forces in record numbers and making major territorial gains.

Trump at the time said his instinct was to get out of Afghanistan.

The pullout comes as the United States spearheads international efforts to end the war with the Taliban, which was toppled from power in a US-led invasion in 2001.

Khalilzad, who has met with Taliban representatives several times in recent months, has expressed hopes for a peace deal before the Afghan presidential elections scheduled for April.

Foreign observers and officials said Trump’s move had handed the Taliban a major propaganda and tactical victory, without the militants having to make any concessions.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    96,385  63
    2
    		British army called in to hunt drones that left flights grounded at Gatwick
    78,158  123
    3
    		Abortion services made legal in Ireland as Michael D Higgins signs Bill into law
    38,740  223
    Fora
    1
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    318  0
    2
    		Diagnosing this condition is 'traumatic'. Galway's Kite Medical thinks it has the solution
    115  0
    3
    		These emails reveal the inside story of how Dún Laoghaire's innovation hub plan fell apart
    62  0
    The42
    1
    		The striker from Dublin whose side gave Solskjaer a European scare
    23,420  7
    2
    		One last win for the All-Ireland hurling champions before Christmas
    19,358  4
    3
    		'I promised her it wasn’t the end for me. Even if the surgery didn’t work and my career was over'
    19,271  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The importance of Rachel McAdam's viral breast pump pic can not be understated
    6,300  5
    2
    		Saoirse Ronan is full of praise for Bradley Cooper, and it's pretty heartwarming
    5,309  0
    3
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps... it's The Dredge
    4,719  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    A year in crime: Sexual offences increase by 22% and robberies up 11%
    A year in crime: Sexual offences increase by 22% and robberies up 11%
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    COURTS
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    Two Belfast men jailed for 20 years for 'brutal, cold-blooded' murder of father-of-one
    GARDAí
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    Teenager to appear in court charged with murder of Aidan O'Driscoll in Cork in 2016
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    DUBLIN
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Over 1,725 families and 3,800 children: Homelessness increases before Christmas
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie