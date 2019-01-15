This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 15 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Car hunters driven abroad as Ireland sees record number of used vehicle imports during 2018

Statistics from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that 100,755 used cars were imported last year.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 15 Jan 2019, 6:15 AM
28 minutes ago 1,136 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4438945
Image: Shutterstock/welcomia
Image: Shutterstock/welcomia

IRISH CAR BUYERS imported a record number of used cars in 2018, with a strong Euro driving consumers to hunt for deals in the United Kingdom.

Officials statistics compiled by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry show that 100,755 used cars were imported in 2018, the overwhelming majority of which (95.8%) were imported from the UK.

An analysis by Fexco Corporate Payments found a 59% increase in imports from the UK last year compared with 2017.

The average cost paid for vehicles imported from the UK by individual Irish buyers was €21,612, a 34% rise in the average figure paid in 2017.

According to Fexco, that figure showed that Irish motorists who imported cars directly from the UK ordered higher specification models.

David Lamb, Fexco’s head of dealing, said that Irish consumers were following a trend first noticed by Irish car dealers in the wake of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union in 2016.

“For years the cost – and red tape – of importing a UK-registered car into Ireland put off all but professional dealers or the most committed individual motorists,” he said.

“Sterling’s continued weakness has shifted that calculus, prompting ever more Irish motorists to look to the UK for their next car.”

Clear trend

Meanwhile, DoneDeal’s Motor Industry review for 2018 also revealed that 640,326 used cars were sold in Ireland during 2018, a 3.6% drop from 664,253 in 2017.

The website’s analysis found that Volkswagen was Ireland’s most popular used car brand last year, with 87,992 Volkswagens changing hands.

The German manufacturer was followed by Toyota (73,834 sold), Ford (71,882 sold), Nissan (49,938 sold) and Audi (37,714 sold).

The analysis also showed the makes and models sold last year that retained their market value the most from when they were bought as new in 2015.

The car that maintained its value the most since 2015 was the Skoda Octavia, which had an average depreciation of 22%, followed by the Volkswagen Golf (27%) and the Ford Focus (36%).

Separately, searches of electric and hybrid vehicles also increased on the site last year, with over 2 million electric car searches taking place on DoneDeal in 2018, compared to just under 950,0000 in 2017.

DoneDeal’s Martin Clancy said that searches for vehicles on the website represented a clear trend when it came to consumer behaviour.

“Electric car searches surged 110% compared with 2017, hybrid searches are up 83% while Diesel dipped by 14% during the same period,” he said.

Clancy added that 20% fewer new diesels were sold via DoneDeal in 2018 compared with 2017, and said just over half of car ads on the website last year were for cars with diesel engines.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    79,575  98
    2
    		Gardaí probe south Dublin sex attack after teenager says she was followed and assaulted
    47,165  25
    3
    		Poll: Should Irish be compulsory in schools?
    44,374  193
    Fora
    1
    		Over two years after a Brexit scare, forklift maker Combilift is forecasting double-digit UK growth
    309  0
    2
    		Irish-founded media firm Storyful has shut its Hong Kong office as it lays off staff
    297  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    171  0
    The42
    1
    		Cork star says camogie has become 'boring to play' and 'boring to watch'
    32,510  19
    2
    		Racing 'strongly condemn racist insults' against Zebo during Ulster game
    24,955  109
    3
    		Here's what your province needs from the final round of European pool matches
    24,680  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Chris Pratt has just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger... it's The Dredge
    9,255  0
    2
    		Mary Queen of Scots director Josie Rourke explained the menstruation scene Saoirse Ronan was praising last week
    4,837  1
    3
    		'It felt like power': Sarah Silverman viewed her own past conduct through a #MeToo lens
    4,454  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager
    Man who gave partner 'merciless beating' and abducted her child has sentenced increased to three years
    Judge rejects HSE paramedic's application to reverse guilty plea to assaulting two students
    GARDAí
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Garda who talked to armed man for seven hours awarded €25k compensation
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    Gardaí find €3k drug stash after suspected serial bike thieves arrested in Cork
    EU
    'She's in office, but not in power': What could happen if Theresa May's Brexit deal fails?
    'She's in office, but not in power': What could happen if Theresa May's Brexit deal fails?
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Steve Coogan doesn't think the 'looming disaster' of Brexit will actually happen
    COURT
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    Mother of man shot dead in front of home: 'I will never understand why anyone would want to hurt him'
    Scientology-linked drug rehab centre goes to High Court to quash planning refusal
    Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh due in UK court this morning over firearms offences

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie