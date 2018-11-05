Poll: Do you use your phone while driving?

LUAS DRIVERS HAVE had to apply the emergency brakes 550 times to date in 2018.

Most of these incidents (266) were due to motorist behaviour such as breaking red lights or getting too close to the tram. A Luas spokesperson said some of the near-misses with motorists and pedestrians were due to people using their phones.

The Road Safety Authority has said drivers are four times more likely to be in a collision when using a mobile phone while driving, with the organisation warning that hands-free or bluetooth systems can be “just as distracting”.

The penalties for using a phone while driving have got tougher in recent years. People caught using their phone while driving will be fined and receive three penalty points, or five points and a larger fine if the original fine is not paid.

