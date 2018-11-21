This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Changes to vaginal surgeries as Minister praises women for 'making public their private suffering'

Irish women who have had theses surgeries have reported complications like chronic pain, reduced mobility and recurrent infections.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,024 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4351988
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE MINISTER FOR Health has praised the bravery of women affected by vaginal mesh complications as he confirmed today that a suspension of these surgeries will remain in place until the HSE implements a number of recommendations.

Thousands of women across the world have reported complications after procedures involving the use of vaginal mesh. In Ireland, a support group for affected women has more than 400 members and around 100 patients are taking legal action either against the State or their consultants.

Vaginal mesh devices are used in operations to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic organ prolapse (POP); two conditions women can suffer from after natural childbirth or in their later years.

Irish women who have had surgeries using these implants have reported complications like chronic pain, reduced mobility and recurrent infections. Many have spoken of an inability to be intimate with their partners and some have had to have multiple surgeries to remove parts of the mesh after it eroded or moved inside them.

In November last year, Minister Harris asked the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Tony Holohan to compile a report on the use of these medical devices. Harris today published the report, which found there is an evidence base to support the use of mesh in some circumstances:

  • The use of a mid-urethral sling for stress urinary incontinence
  • The use of abdominally placed mesh for management of prolapse

However the report states that devices known as transvaginal mesh implants (TVMIs), used for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse, are no longer regarded as appropriate as the first line treatment.

Holohan said these devices should only now be used in the management of complex cases, where other treatment options have failed or are not appropriate and where patients are fully informed.

Complications

In his report, he notes that it has been reported in a number of international safety reviews that complications relating to mesh devices may be “severe and life-altering” in a minority of women.

Mesh complications can be extremely difficult to treat in some patients because of the unique characteristics of mesh devices, which are designed to be permanently implanted.

Complications reported with mesh implants used in the treatment of both stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse include pain, erosion through the vagina or surrounding tissue, infection, urinary problems, pain during intercourse, bleeding, organ perforation and neuro-muscular problems.

These complications risks apply to all mesh procedures, not just the TVMIs that Holohan has recommended restrictions on. He noted in his report that all of these complications also occur following non-mesh procedures to treat these conditions, except for mesh erosion.

Mesh erosion (for example through the vaginal wall) is one of the complications most highlighted in recent media reports. All synthetic meshes are associated with some risk of mesh erosion, reported by different studies in the reports in the footnotes below to occur in 2-4% of SUI procedures and 4- 19% of POP procedures.

Holohan in his report stated that many women who have undergone these procedures have had satisfactory outcomes and he highlighted the fact that a number of women  suffering from these conditions have had their procedures postponed. 

Informed consent is one issue many of the affected women have raised as part of their campaign. Members of the Mesh Survivors Ireland group have said their surgeons did not tell them beforehand that there was a risk – even a small one – that they could experience longterm pain or other complications after their procedures.

The report found some affected women were not even told that these devices had been used in their surgeries. 

And Holohan said a significant source of distress was the difficulty in accessing timely and compassionate aftercare. 

For some women, the response of clinicians to their concerns greatly added to their distress. Many women were of the opinion that they were not believed, that clinicians minimised or did not understand the severity of their complications, and there was a lack of confidence on the part of women that their treating clinicians had the expertise to assess and treat complications.

Women who suffered complications have previously described how their doctors rejected suggestions afterwards that their pain, discomfort or infections were related to the mesh device.

Among the 19 recommendations in the report is the necessity to develop patient information and informed consent materials and ensuring “timely, appropriate and accessible care pathways” for women with complications.

A number of women have travelled to the UK at their own expense for specialised scans and removal surgeries. Holohan has recommended the HSE ensure surgical professional training and multi-disciplinary expertise in units carrying out mesh procedures.

Related Read

24.01.18 'It was cutting my husband during sex': Women with vaginal mesh complications take fight to the Dáil

The Department of Health said a significant number of these recommendations are already underway by the HSE and the pause on all mesh procedures that was put in place on 24 July will not be lifted until key recommendations are in place.

‘Harrowing, deeply personal experiences’

Solicitor Melanie Power, who set up Mesh Survivors Ireland and who is representing many of the women affected, said the report recognises that concerns they raised in their campaign were valid. 

“It recognises that the consent procedures and pathways were lacking and the HSE did not take heed of warnings of the device. It recognises under reporting by clinicians, a lack of readily available data on the number affected due to failings in the HSE system which all beg the question; how can complications rates as provided by Irish consultants be calculated?”

The suspension must continue until the science behind the device proves it is safe. Irish women deserve quality independent research before a lift on the suspension is considered. 

Today Minister Harris paid tribute to the women affected by complications who had shared their personal stories and pushed the government on this review. 

“The bravery, commitment and dignity shown by these women in sharing what were harrowing, deeply personal experiences are acknowledged and appreciated. The telling of their stories makes public what heretofore was often a private suffering,” he said.

“Their stories and their courage caused me to act and I want to thank the Chief Medical Officer for his work in addressing the understandable public and patient anxiety about this issue.

“A pause remains on the use of mesh procedures, pending confirmation by the Health Service Executive that the key recommendations have been implemented. I have already committed to meeting again with Mesh Survivors Ireland to discuss the report and I look forward to doing that in the coming weeks.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    42,940  14
    2
    		US tourist killed by arrow-shooting Indian tribe
    42,477  90
    3
    		Appeal to find Irishman who has gone missing in Canada
    35,155  3
    Fora
    1
    		Excess heat from Amazon's giant data centre will be used to warm homes in Tallaght
    2,205  0
    2
    		Irish chefs will be asked to be more 'positive' with staff to dispel the Gordon Ramsay image
    331  0
    3
    		'My father gave the best advice - be comfortable with failure, otherwise you'll never take risks'
    240  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    82,963  183
    2
    		Analysis: Schmidt's smarts shine through in Ireland's detailed power plays
    35,523  12
    3
    		World Player of the Year prize would be fitting reward for Sexton's incredible 2018
    29,159  39
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This is what the critics are saying about Saoirse Ronan's new movie, Mary Queen of Scots
    7,990  2
    2
    		If Celine Dion can embrace gender neutral clothing, why can't mainstream brands do the same?
    6,012  0
    3
    		Azealia Banks said Kim is going to leave Kanye but won't reveal why in case 'Kris Jenner kills him' ...it's The Dredge
    5,544  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    Man arrested and gun seized in crackdown on organised crime in Limerick
    Men arrested as part of money laundering investigation released without charge
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Kerr calls for spotlight to be shone on FAI and Delaney after 'disaster' two years
    Proud Obafemi 'never had any doubts' about representing Ireland
    Ireland's devoted followers deserve more than propaganda about phoney progress
    IRELAND
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Norwegian man charged with sexual offences involving some 300 teenage boys
    Norwegian man charged with sexual offences involving some 300 teenage boys
    NI report suggests banning public from rape trials and showing juries videos about stereotyping
    Nine in 10 people believe a person's underwear should not be discussed in a rape case

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie