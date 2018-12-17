This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon

Sinn Féin has condemned the tactics used by KBC in repossessing the property.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 17 Dec 2018, 6:00 PM
2 hours ago 18,331 Views 158 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4400675
Image: The Democrat
Image: The Democrat

AN TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has condemned a “highly organised, highly violent” attack on a repossessed house and farm in Falsk, Co Roscommon, which left eight people injured over the weekend.

A number of vehicles were set alight during the intrusion which took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Three of those attacked required hospital treatment in the aftermath of the incident. A guard dog was also seriously injured and had to be put down as a result.

It is understood that the house and farm was repossessed last week and security personnel were guarding it at the time of the attack.

RTÉ is reporting that a member of the family that was evicted returned to the house this evening.

Speaking to RTÉ News Varadkar said he is “very concerned” by the details of the incident that have emerged in the last couple of days.

“I don’t know the individual circumstances as to how this came about and I don’t think anyone likes to see anyone being evicted or losing the property that they’ve held, particularly in the run up to Christmas, but if it was done on the basis of a court order I can only assume that the judge heard all sides of the story and made the decision that he did,” he said.

But leaving that aside, leaving aside the reasons for the eviction, I think all of us have to condemn, unreservedly, the use of violence. In this instance individuals being injured. An animal was killed, property destroyed. And it would seem that it was a highly organised, highly violent, vigilante attack and that’s something that, I think, it behoves all of us to condemn without reservation.

RTÉ also shared drone footage showing burned-out vehicles at the property near Strokestown.

Varadkar’s comments were echoed by the Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, who said that it is important that the Garda investigation can take its course.

“While I do not wish to comment on any individual case, I wish to stress that violence is never justified.  An Garda Síochána are the sole legitimate guardians of the peace in this State, charged with upholding the law in the interests of the whole community,” he said.

I am deeply disturbed by the thinly veiled references to vigilantism that have been made in recent days in social media and elsewhere.  This is a very dangerous road to go down and vigilantism cannot and will not be tolerated in this State. 

The minister added that the full facts of this particular case are not in the public domain.

Meanwhile Sinn Féin Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has said that the tactics used by KBC bank in repossessing the property were “unacceptable and intolerable”. 

“I was shocked at the video footage from Roscommon showing the aggression and violence perpetrated in enforcing an eviction order. KBC Bank is responsible for this eviction and must be held to account. I have written to the Oireachtas Finance Committee calling for KBC and their agents involved in this eviction to appear before the Committee,” Doherty said.

Public anger is rising at the constant Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil enabling of banks, these modern day bailiffs, and the vulture funds to act as they like.

“The immediate issue lies with banks employing security firms with no accountability to evict working families. Those banks should cease these operations and resolve their cases through the many, many other avenues open to them,” he concluded.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (158)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Conor McGregor has motoring summons struck out in less than 10 seconds
    55,073  0
    2
    		A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    52,655  59
    3
    		The government wants to know if you're okay with it using your PPS number to clean up the electoral register
    51,220  77
    Fora
    1
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    245  0
    2
    		Fenergo has doubled its Dublin workforce as it marches toward a long-awaited IPO
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    67,387  69
    2
    		Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    30,347  42
    3
    		'It's not football' - O'Driscoll calls for 'slide tackles' to be stamped out of rugby
    23,437  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 of the tackiest bags you'll probably want to buy
    4,984  0
    2
    		16 Irish prints which would make great last minute Christmas presents
    4,038  0
    3
    		A tribute to Crackbird, and the lengths celebs would go to for its chicken
    3,102  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son
    Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexually assaulting daughter (15)
    Sentencing adjourned for Patrick Nevin over attacks on two women he met on Tinder
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Co Offaly
    Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Co Offaly
    Gardaí investigating after bronze statue stolen from Sligo church
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    DUBLIN
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    ROSCOMMON
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Incident in which garda was hospitalised being investigated by GSOC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie