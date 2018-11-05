'Look at his record': Varadkar defends Harris after ex-HSE chief called him a 'frightened little boy'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has defended Health Minister Simon Harris after former HSE chief Tony O’Brien hit out at him yesterday over how he handled the CervicalCheck controversy.

O’Brien stepped down from his position in May, following the fallout of the scandal.

In recent months it has emerged that the results of earlier smear tests of at least 221 women who were subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer could have been interpreted differently.

Most of these women were not informed about this, raising issues around open disclosure.

In a wide-ranging interview in yesterday’s Sunday Business Post, O’Brien described Harris as a weak minister who “runs scared of headlines” and behaved like “a frightened little boy” during the CervicalCheck controversy.

O’Brien said he disagreed with Harris’s decision to offer another smear test to every woman in the country, describing this as a “panicked response” as “their original smear tests could be reread”.

Varadkar has this morning reacted to the comments made, and said that people should “not forget the circumstances under which [O'Brien] decided to step down early”.

“That was the HSE’s very bad handling of the CervicalCheck controversy, which he admits himself was a trainwreck. I think he was right to step down,” Varadkar said.

Defending Harris, he said: “All I’d say to people is look at that guy’s record.

“In the past six months alone, he brought through the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment and at long last he enacted the Public Health Alcohol Bill legislation that’s going to save a lot of lives.

“That’s two pretty big achievements by a Health Minister in six months.”

Varadkar added that he believes that anything Harris “may lack in terms of experience or age, he makes up in his commitment and compassion”.

‘Fall from grace’

Yesterday, Harris was also defended by his Fine Gael colleague Charlie Flanagan on RTÉ Radio 1′s This Week, who said: “This is Tony O’Brien, head of the HSE, who stepped down following a pretty rapid fall from grace himself when he admitted that his own HSE, which he led, treated the tragedy of the cervical cancer issue as a trainwreck – they’re the words of Tony O’Brien himself…

“I have no doubt, and I sit beside Simon Harris at Cabinet, that he is a very dynamic health minister and that he is very committed. In, for example, cervical cancer, women are coming front and centre to all of the actions that Simon Harris undertakes in that regard.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Harris said the minister “doesn’t believe in engaging in the politics of personalised attacks” and thinks O’Brien made the right decision in stepping down.

“The CervicalCheck situation was a very difficult time for women in Ireland. They felt let down. The women were and are the minister’s priority.”

Social housing

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made his comments whilst speaking to reporters following the opening of 42 new social housing homes in Stormanstown, Ballymun Road, Dublin.

The development has been constructed by Oaklee Housing Trust in partnership with Dublin City Council.

The development comprises of 31 one, two and three-bedroom apartments and 11 townhouses.

With reporting by Órla Ryan