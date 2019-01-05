This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have agreed to extend the confidence and supply deal past this year, but will it hold?

By Sean Murray Saturday 5 Jan 2019, 9:30 AM
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
IN THEORY, THERE shouldn’t be a general election this year after Fianna Fáil agreed an extension to the confidence and supply deal late last year with the minority Fine Gael government.

Politics in practice, however, can be quite different.

With the looming threat of Brexit cited as the reason why we need to have stability and a government in place, it currently doesn’t appear like there’ll be an election anytime soon. 

But if a week is a long time in politics, who knows what will change over the course of the year?

With that in mind, do you think there’ll be a general election this year?


