This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 16 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border

Varadkar says government “profoundly regrets” Westminster’s rejection of the Brexit deal.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 16 Jan 2019, 12:48 PM
18 minutes ago 1,026 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4443096
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR said the Irish government “profoundly regrets” Westminster’s rejection of Brexit deal, adding that a no-deal scenario would have a “deeply negative” effect on jobs and the economy and peace in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the media this morning, he said the deal on the table will ensure a hard border is avoided and will protect the rights of citizens in all parts of Ireland. 

He said the withdrawal agreement provides a solution but added “that solution has been rejected by Westminster. The problem now lies there.”

“The ball is in Westminster’s court,” he said. 

A disorderly Brexit at the end of March can be avoided, with the extension of Article 50 – but that can only be done when a request is made by the UK government.

Contingency plans being implemented

Work on Ireland’ contingency plans will continue, but Varadkar said “these are no longer contingency plans, they are being implemented by government”. 

He said businesses and other organisations must now do the same. 

Varadkar said the Irish government are not planning for checks along the land border – only at ports and airports.

He said a soft border isn’t just achieved by wishful thinking, stating that it can only be achieved through an agreement, on customs and regulatory alignment.

Varadkar rejected a time-limited backstop, stating:

“A guarantee with a time limit is not a guarantee.”

Checks along the border

The Taoiseach also faced questions about a private conversation between Transport Minister Shane Ross and Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday. At a media briefing there was tension during a media briefing when Ross was asked if food shipping driven into Ireland would require checks. 

Ross answered: “I’d imagine there would be checks…”.

Coveney quickly interjected stating, “Well, no…”, and stated that the issue will be thrashed out with EU and UK if the agreement fails.

The Irish Independent reports today that a recording of their conversation between the two ministers after the press conference finds that Ross asked if he should not have said that, with Coveney stating that once you start talking about checks anywhere near the border, the government could be blamed as the administration that reintroduced a physical border on the island of Ireland.

Varadkar said the Irish government can’t shift on the issue of there being no hard border. “That is the outcome we need. We’ve said it from day one,” he said.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil Micheal Martin raised the conversation between Coveney and Ross stating that “it’s like the episode of Fawlty Towers, where people are told not to mention the war. It seems someone forgot to tell Minister Ross”.

He said it seems to be very much the case of “God, don’t mention the border” – but he questioned the secrecy and lack of clarity for the public.

“What the Tánaiste was referring to was checks on goods moving from the Britain to Ireland… that’s what the withdrawal agreement provides for,” said Varadkar.

The Taoiseach said “this problem started in Westminister with the Brexit referendum, we found a solution, they rejected that solution, now they need to come back with something they can get through parliament but it also has to be something the European Union and Ireland can accept”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May's Brexit deal crushed in House of Commons by 432 votes to 202
    106,110  192
    2
    		University of Limerick student becomes first Traveller in Ireland to graduate with a PhD
    94,992  85
    3
    		British family to be deported after outraging New Zealanders with alleged spree of bad behaviour
    93,296  107
    Fora
    1
    		'It doesn't do complexity': Ryanair has closed its package-holiday business after two years
    728  0
    2
    		Iconic Offices finds the Irish market 'challenging' – and is plotting its overseas debut soon
    203  0
    3
    		We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		Martin O'Neill and the fate of 9 other former Ireland managers
    28,450  12
    2
    		The Wallabies' loss has been Leinster's immense gain as Fardy shines
    23,308  37
    3
    		Danny Murphy tells Declan Rice that England is his 'only option'
    22,511  43
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why the internet is talking about Caroline Calloway, the influencer accused of "scamming" her followers
    9,956  3
    2
    		Everything you need to know about the new Irish-produced Netflix series written by George R. R. Martin
    7,378  1
    3
    		Dealing with a scabby friend and a man who finds his new mot irritating - it's time for Dear Fifi
    4,362  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Woman who was allegedly tripped by child at roller disco awarded €25,000
    Man allegedly thrown down rubbish chute suffered 'gruesome death', court hears
    Man jailed following appeal over 'unduly lenient' suspended sentence for attack on ex-partner
    GARDAí
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Offaly
    Have you seen Eric? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 15-year-old
    Woman (19) dies after car collides with tree
    EU
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border
    Despite largest government defeat in modern British history, May looks set to survive confidence vote
    'No deal? No problem': A street-side view of Britain's great Brexit battle
    COURT
    Master of High Court defends breaking windows in Four Courts with hammer
    Master of High Court defends breaking windows in Four Courts with hammer
    Kidnapping suspect 'kept teenager under bed for nearly three months' after shooting her parents
    Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing daughter for three years while she was a young teenager

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie