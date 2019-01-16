Varadkar says Brexit 'ball is in Westminster’s court' and there are no plans for checks along NI border

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR said the Irish government “profoundly regrets” Westminster’s rejection of Brexit deal, adding that a no-deal scenario would have a “deeply negative” effect on jobs and the economy and peace in Northern Ireland.

Speaking to the media this morning, he said the deal on the table will ensure a hard border is avoided and will protect the rights of citizens in all parts of Ireland.

He said the withdrawal agreement provides a solution but added “that solution has been rejected by Westminster. The problem now lies there.”

“The ball is in Westminster’s court,” he said.

A disorderly Brexit at the end of March can be avoided, with the extension of Article 50 – but that can only be done when a request is made by the UK government.

Contingency plans being implemented

Work on Ireland’ contingency plans will continue, but Varadkar said “these are no longer contingency plans, they are being implemented by government”.

He said businesses and other organisations must now do the same.

Varadkar said the Irish government are not planning for checks along the land border – only at ports and airports.

He said a soft border isn’t just achieved by wishful thinking, stating that it can only be achieved through an agreement, on customs and regulatory alignment.

Varadkar rejected a time-limited backstop, stating:

“A guarantee with a time limit is not a guarantee.”

Checks along the border

The Taoiseach also faced questions about a private conversation between Transport Minister Shane Ross and Tánaiste Simon Coveney yesterday. At a media briefing there was tension during a media briefing when Ross was asked if food shipping driven into Ireland would require checks.

Ross answered: “I’d imagine there would be checks…”.

Coveney quickly interjected stating, “Well, no…”, and stated that the issue will be thrashed out with EU and UK if the agreement fails.

The Irish Independent reports today that a recording of their conversation between the two ministers after the press conference finds that Ross asked if he should not have said that, with Coveney stating that once you start talking about checks anywhere near the border, the government could be blamed as the administration that reintroduced a physical border on the island of Ireland.

Varadkar said the Irish government can’t shift on the issue of there being no hard border. “That is the outcome we need. We’ve said it from day one,” he said.

During Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, Fianna Fáil Micheal Martin raised the conversation between Coveney and Ross stating that “it’s like the episode of Fawlty Towers, where people are told not to mention the war. It seems someone forgot to tell Minister Ross”.

He said it seems to be very much the case of “God, don’t mention the border” – but he questioned the secrecy and lack of clarity for the public.

“What the Tánaiste was referring to was checks on goods moving from the Britain to Ireland… that’s what the withdrawal agreement provides for,” said Varadkar.

The Taoiseach said “this problem started in Westminister with the Brexit referendum, we found a solution, they rejected that solution, now they need to come back with something they can get through parliament but it also has to be something the European Union and Ireland can accept”.