Poll: Have you changed you coffee-buying habits following the VAT hike?

A CONTROVERSIAL GOVERNMENT VAT increase for the hospitality sector has resulted in a price increase to many items and services; among them, a cup of coffee.

The VAT increase from 9% to 13.5% came into effect on January 1st, and many restaurants and cafés say it forced them to increase their prices in the new year.

A number of outlets have brought up their prices by 10 to 15 cent.

The VAT rate was temporarily lowered to 9% in 2012 to jump-start the tourism industry. Since then, the industry’s success has meant that it can no longer be justified, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohue.

So, this morning we want to know: Have you changed your coffee-buying habits since prices have gone up?

