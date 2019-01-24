This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you changed you coffee-buying habits following the VAT hike?

Would you pay extra, or are you not a coffee drinker?

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 9:58 AM
57 minutes ago 6,170 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4456309
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov
Image: Shutterstock/Ivan Kurmyshov

A CONTROVERSIAL GOVERNMENT VAT increase for the hospitality sector has resulted in a price increase to many items and services; among them, a cup of coffee. 

The VAT increase from 9% to 13.5% came into effect on January 1st, and many restaurants and cafés say it forced them to increase their prices in the new year. 

A number of outlets have brought up their prices by 10 to 15 cent. 

The VAT rate was temporarily lowered to 9% in 2012 to jump-start the tourism industry. Since then, the industry’s success has meant that it can no longer be justified, according to Finance Minister Paschal Donohue.

So, this morning we want to know: Have you changed your coffee-buying habits since prices have gone up? 


Poll Results:






