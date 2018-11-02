This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 2 November, 2018
Hunt for identity of skeleton discovered in Vatican embassy

Another potential victim emerged today.

By AFP Friday 2 Nov 2018, 11:54 AM
1 hour ago 10,155 Views 7 Comments
Image: Andrew Medichini
Image: Andrew Medichini

THE VATICAN HAS opened its archives to detectives hunting for clues to the identity of a skeleton discovered in its embassy in Rome, as another potential murder victim emerged today.

Italian police have begun interviewing those who have served as custodians of the site down the years, after builders restoring a floor in the janitor’s lodge uncovered human remains earlier this week.

They are also trawling through documents to trace the firms brought in to work on the lodge over the decades.

Since the grisly find on Monday, Italian media have been rife with speculation that the bones could shed light on the fate of one or possibly two teenagers who went missing in the 1980s.

But on Friday rumours spread that the body in Villa Giorgina could be the wife of a custodian who lived there in the 1960s.

The marriage was an unhappy one, with fights heard frequently by the neighbours, and when the woman suddenly disappeared the custodian said she had left him — a story now being questioned by detectives, according to media reports.

The Corriere della Sera daily said the floor was last restored in the 1980s, meaning any body already buried there would likely have been spotted by builders.

Forensic scientists hoping to extract DNA from the remains will also be studying whether the bones could have been moved after death.

Gangster’s friend 

Vatican Missing Girl Source: AP/PA Images

The last custodian, Anna Mascia, who lived there from 2003 until her retirement a few months ago, said she did refurbish the house when she moved in but the floor was merely covered, not stripped back, according to Il Messaggero daily.

Relatives of two girls who disappeared 35 years ago have said they hope the discovery in the grounds of Villa Giorgina, with its large garden sheltered by high walls and armed guards, will bring them answers.

Emanuela Orlandi was the daughter of a member of the Vatican’s police, and was last seen on 22 June 1983 when leaving a music class in Rome.

Theories have circulated that the then 15-year-old was kidnapped to force the release from prison of Mehmet Ali Agca, the Turk who attempted to assassinate Pope Jean Paul II in 1981.

Another claim was that she was taken by an organised crime gang to put pressure on Vatican officials to recover a loan.

Today, investigators were looking into the possible involvement of a friend of a local crime boss.

Giuseppe Scimone, who died some 12 years ago, lived down the road from the embassy and was allied with gangster Enrico De Pedis.

De Pedis, head of the Magliana gang, has long been a suspect in Orlandi’s kidnapping.

‘Buried in cement’

His lover told police he had kidnapped and killed the girl, and she had seen the body buried in a sack under cement.

She alleged Scimone’s involvement, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano daily.

The snatching was allegedly an attempting to force the Vatican to repay a loan lost in the collapse of the Banco Ambrosiano.

The Holy See was the main shareholder in the bank, which had been accused of laundering money for the Sicilian mafia.

It collapsed in 1982 and its chairman Roberto Calvi — dubbed “God’s Banker” — was found hanging from Blackfriars Bridge in London in a suspected murder by mobsters.

Mirella Gregori, then 16, disappeared exactly 40 days before Orlandi. She told her mother she was going to meet a school friend and never returned.

“It is incredible to think that in 1983 we lived just there, only 10 minutes away on foot from the embassy,” her sister, Maria Antonietta, told Italian media.

- © AFP, 2018

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

