Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 7 November, 2018
Poll: Would you consider going vegan?

As more people cut down on their meat consumption we’re asking would you consider cutting out all animal products?

By Aisling O'Rourke Wednesday 7 Nov 2018, 9:31 AM
1 hour ago 10,757 Views 49 Comments
Around 2% of people in Ireland are believed to be vegan, and 8% vegetarian.
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

NOVEMBER MARKS WORLD vegan month, and it appears more of us are considering veganism as a diet option. 

Vegans don’t eat anything that comes from an animal for environmental, health or pro-animal reasons (or a mix of the three). Many also choose to avoid clothing made from animals.

In recent weeks former President Mary Robinson has repeated her calls for  us to cut down on our meat consumption in order to tackle climate change. 

For many people cutting out animal products from their diet now makes more sense than traditional diets as cook Holly White explains in her column in TheJournal.ie today. 

So today we’re asking would you go vegan?


Poll Results:






