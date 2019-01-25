This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 25 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Venezuela wants to 'avoid civil war' as US removes staff from country

US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó has declared himself ‘acting president’.

By AFP Friday 25 Jan 2019, 7:49 AM
28 minutes ago 1,540 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4458437
Masked protesters seen behind a fence during a mass protest against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas this week.
Image: Boris Vergara/DPA/PA Images
Masked protesters seen behind a fence during a mass protest against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas this week.
Masked protesters seen behind a fence during a mass protest against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas this week.
Image: Boris Vergara/DPA/PA Images

VENEZUELA’S POWERFUL MILITARY has thrown its weight behind President Nicolás Maduro as the US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó presses a direct challenge to his authority, and the fate of the crisis-wracked country hangs in the balance.

As the death toll from days of street protests jumped to 26, a defiant Maduro announced the closure of Venezuela’s embassy and consulates in the United States, a day after President Donald Trump’s administration declared his regime “illegitimate”.

The oil-rich but economically devastated country was plunged into uncertainty on Wednesday when Guaidó, the 35-year-old head of the National Assembly, proclaimed himself “acting president” — earning swift endorsement from Washington and a dozen regional powers including Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The current political situation has been years in the making, with crises happening across the board – in terms of the economy, food shortages, poor healthcare facilities and increasing crime.

Maduro’s reelection last year was contested by the opposition, and criticised internationally — but the socialist leader has until now retained the loyalty of the powerful military, whose response was being keenly watched.

‘Avoid civil war’ 

Flanked by military top brass, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino, himself a general, declared the 56-year-old Maduro “the legitimate president” — and vowed to defend his authority against an attempted “coup d’etat”.

“We are here to avoid, at all costs … a conflict between Venezuelans. It is not civil war, a war between brothers that will solve the problems of Venezuela. It is dialogue,” Padrino said in a live televised address.

Following Padrino’s lead, eight generals in turn reiterated their “absolute loyalty and subordination” to the socialist leader in messages carried on state television.

And the Supreme Court — made up of regime loyalists — doubled down by reaffirming its allegiance to Maduro’s “legitimate authority”.

“A coup is brewing in Venezuela with the consent of foreign governments,” charged the court’s president Maikel Moreno.

‘Debate is done’ 

In a Skype interview with Univision, Guaidó said he did not rule out including Maduro in an amnesty he is offering for military and civilian officials who lead a transition in Venezuela. But he said such an option would have to be evaluated because, he said, Maduro is responsible for the death of protesters.

Analysts at the Eurasia Group consultancy noted that while international recognition of Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president cemented his position as the main opposition leader, he had failed to win over senior elements of the military.

In that light, “Maduro’s fall does not appear imminent”, the analysts wrote.

In Washington, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo kept up the pressure on the leftist leader, as the United States called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the crisis.

“The time for debate is done. The regime of former president Nicolás Maduro is illegitimate,” Pompeo said in a speech to the Organization of American States, warning him against the use of force towards demonstrators.

A furious Maduro on Wednesday issued US diplomats a 72-hour deadline to leave the country, and yesterday said he was recalling all Venezuelan diplomats from the United States.

Removing staff 

The State Department meanwhile ordered its non-emergency staff to leave Venezuela but refused to comply with a full expulsion, saying it would maintain diplomatic ties with “the government of interim President Guaidó.”

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has advised people to avoid non-essential travel to Venezuela.

Trump meanwhile has openly mused about military intervention in Venezuela, saying “all options are on the table”, and analysts suggest he could consider further economic sanctions against the country – a third of whose oil production goes to the US.

The Republican president has found rare support from the Democratic Party over Venezuela, but one prominent dissenting voice was independent Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We must learn the lessons of the past and not be in the business of regime change or supporting coups — as we have in Chile, Guatemala, Brazil and the Dominican Republic,” the 2016 presidential hopeful said in a statement, while also condemning Venezuela’s crackdown on protesters.

Outside South America, the United States has been joined by Canada and Britain in recognizing Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim leader, while France has also rejected Maduro’s legitimacy.

But both Russia and China and have thrown their weight behind the embattled Maduro.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Maduro to express support, charging that the “crisis has been provoked from the outside”.

China, Venezuela’s main creditor, opposed “interference in Venezuelan affairs by external forces”. Maduro has retained the support of Mexico, Cuba and Bolivia, all led by leftist governments.

Military support key 

Maduro has presided over a deepening economic crisis that has left the country facing shortages of basic necessities such as food and medicine.

Some 2.3 million people have fled the country since 2015, according to the United Nations. Inflation is forecast to hit 10 million percent this year.

Guaidó’s bold move capped three days of high tension that began on Monday when a group of soldiers took over a command post in the capital Caracas and rose up against Maduro.

That uprising was quickly quashed and officials said 27 people were arrested but it set off a wave of smaller protests that were met by security forces using tear gas and rubber bullets.

Wednesday then saw the first mass street protests in Venezuela since a crackdown on anti-government protests between April and July 2017 claimed the lives of 125 people.

Leading figures around the world have appealed for calm to avoid a repeat of the bloodshed — as a Caracas-based NGO, the Social Conflict Observatory, said 26 people had been killed since this week’s protests began four days ago.

Speaking at the World Youth Day in Panama, Pope Francis’s spokesman said he was “praying for the victims and for all the people of Venezuela”.

© AFP 2019 , with reporting by Órla Ryan 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    223,092  45
    2
    		'Please don't stop': Emiliano Sala's sister appeal to police after search for missing plane called off
    73,653  34
    3
    		Leo Varadkar tells Davos that Ireland has 'closed down' tax loopholes and is raking it in as a result
    60,409  102
    Fora
    1
    		We're looking for an editor to lead the team at Fora
    460  0
    2
    		Dublin's Pineapple wants to be extroverts' job app of choice
    195  0
    3
    		Limerick waste software firm AMCS is hunting for more deals after its latest acquisition
    128  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Chelsea v Tottenham, Carabao Cup semi-final second leg
    32,798  7
    2
    		'Accidental coach' Schmidt 'not really' interested in the All Blacks jobs
    28,246  23
    3
    		Carbery among eight Irish players nominated for EPCR Player of the Year
    21,664  80
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Daily Mail blamed Meghan Markle for 'droughts, murder and human rights abuses' ...it's The Dredge
    12,686  0
    2
    		Operation Transformation viewers were uncomfortable with the 'no camera' moment in Cathal's home last night
    10,468  0
    3
    		Donegal teenager Ferdia Gallagher has been the talk of Paris Fashion Week
    9,936  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    COURTS
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    Jury in trial of farmer accused of murdering love rival to visit farm where body was found
    Man has 'flashbacks' of being masturbated during examination by surgeon, court told
    Man pleads guilty to assaulting two workers after running onto tarmac at Dublin Airport
    GARDAí
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    Man dies after being struck by 4x4 in Kildare
    Two men arrested after 370 wraps of suspected heroin worth approx €10k seized
    DUBLIN
    Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    Woman in her 30s killed and man injured in multiple vehicle crash on the M50
    Repairs to Dublin water mains may cause supply disruption this weekend
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie