This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Venezuela's top court bars self-declared president Guaidó from leaving country

Leader Nicolas Maduro is seeking to neutralise the American-backed opposition chief.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,926 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4466698

Venezuela Political Crisis Venezuela's Juan Guaidó Source: AP/PA Images

VENEZUELA’S TOP COURT has barred self-declared president Juan Guaidó from leaving the country, freezing his bank accounts yesterday, as leader Nicolas Maduro seeks to neutralise the American-backed opposition chief.

The 35-year-old head of the National Assembly legislature “is prohibited from leaving the country until the end of the (preliminary) investigation” for having “caused harm to peace in the republic,” high court president Maikel Moreno said. 

The move by the court, which is stacked with Maduro loyalists, comes after the US State Department revealed that Guaido - the National Assembly head and self-proclaimed interim president – has been handed control of Venezuela’s US bank accounts.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo signed off on the order last week, which was then followed on Monday by US sanctions targeting Venezuela’s state oil giant PDVSA, the cash-strapped government’s main source of hard currency.

“This certification will help Venezuela’s legitimate government safeguard those assets for the benefit of the Venezuelan people,” State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Guaidó shrugged off Maduro’s efforts to choke his progress as “nothing new”. 

“I’m not dismissing the threats, the persecution at this time, but we’re here, we’re continuing to do our jobs,” he told reporters as he arrived at the National Assembly.

Guaidó, who has been recognised as interim leader by US President Donald Trump, sent a message to the country’s top court on Twitter warning that “the regime is in its final stage.”

“You shouldn’t sacrifice yourselves for the usurper and his gang,” Guaidó added.

‘Serious consequences’

In Washington, Prsident Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton warned of “serious consequences” if any harm comes to the Venezuelan opposition leader.

“Let me reiterate – there will be serious consequences for those who attempt to subvert democracy and harm Guaido,” Bolton tweeted.

US Venezuela Venezuelan opposition's new envoy in Washington Carlos Vecchio. Source: Alex Brandon/PA Images

The opposition-controlled legislature, meanwhile, named “diplomatic representatives” to a dozen countries that, like the US, have recognised Guaido as interim president.

At the White House, US Vice President Mike Pence met with Guaido’s appointed charge d’affaires in the United States, Carlos Vecchio, to discuss the ongoing crisis. 

The 35-year-old engineer stormed onto the political stage as a virtual unknown on 3 January, when he was sworn in as the president of the National Assembly, a body that had been largely neutralised by the Supreme Court.

On 23 January, he declared himself the country’s acting president and vowed to lead a transitional government that would hold democratic elections.

To keep up the pressure, he has called two more mass demonstrations against the government this week, and has appealed to the powerful military to change sides, offering amnesty to those who do.

At least 40 people have been killed in clashes with security forces nationwide and at least 850 arrested since 21 January when a brief military rebellion was put down in Caracas, according to the UN human rights office in Geneva.

Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has not rules out a US military deployment. 

The Lima Group of Latin American countries and Canada, however, is opposed to “military intervention” in Venezuela, Peru’s Foreign Minister Nestor Popolizio said.

Six European nations – Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain – have all said that they will follow suit unless Maduro calls elections by 3 February.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		MPs vote to ask the EU to replace Irish backstop with unspecific 'alternative arrangements'
    63,038  149
    2
    		'Possibly the worst road' in Ireland to get upgrade costing €150m
    59,579  52
    3
    		Factcheck: Are Irish nurses among the highest paid in the world?
    58,188  96
    Fora
    1
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    272  0
    2
    		For Colm Lyon's Fire, the UK remains a key market - but young fintech firms might not be so lucky
    164  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Newcastle v Man City, Premier League match tracker
    62,421  37
    2
    		Unbelievable scenes as relegation-threatened Newcastle stun Man City to boost Liverpool's title hopes
    46,943  59
    3
    		McGregor gets six-month suspension and $50,000 fine over UFC 229 fracas
    28,198  41
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Quitting contraception: why women are throwing out the pill
    6,293  3
    2
    		James Buckley said he didn't have 'the personality' to cope with the Fwends Reunited format
    5,186  0
    3
    		Netflix has weighed in on the problematic conversation around Ted Bundy
    4,412  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    People doctoring M50 crash images to avoid Facebook's filters and upload online, TD says
    DONEGAL
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    COURTS
    Suspended sentence for man who repeatedly sexually assaulted young girl he was babysitting
    Suspended sentence for man who repeatedly sexually assaulted young girl he was babysitting
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    €7.5k found in a woman's boot was the proceeds of crime, High Court rules
    GARDAí
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie