Funeral of Leicester City owner taking place in Thailand today

THE FUNERAL OF Leicester City Football Club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is taking place today in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vichai (60) died last Saturday after his helicopter burst into flames outside the King Power Stadium moments after taking off from the club’s pitch. Four other people were killed in the crash.

The funeral is taking place this evening at a Buddhist temple as part of a week-long ceremony, beginning with three days of royally-sponsored bathing rites.

Vichai rose from owning one store in Bangkok to owning the duty-free King Power empire, whose shops are ubiquitous in Thailand’s airports.

The Thai billionaire bought Leicester City in 2010 for £39 million and was instrumental in leading the club to the Premier League title in 2016.

Supporters pay tribute at Leicester City Football Club. Source: Mike Egerton/PA Images

Leicester City management and players are due to fly to Thailand to pay their respects after an away match against Cardiff City this afternoon.

Under Vichai’s ownership, Leicester crafted one of the biggest fairytales in English football history by winning the 2015/16 Premier League.

After the bathing rites, Buddhist monks will recite prayers over seven days. Vichai’s body will then be kept for 100 days before cremation.

Prominent business and political figures, including deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan, have arrived for the funeral.

Vichai is survived by his wife, Aimon, and his four children; two sons and two daughters.

With reporting by AFP.