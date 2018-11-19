This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vicky Phelan named one of world's most influential women of 2018

The activist said she is “so privileged” to be included on the BBC’s list.

By Órla Ryan Monday 19 Nov 2018, 6:44 PM
29 minutes ago 2,640 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4348078
Vicky Phelan
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Vicky Phelan
Vicky Phelan
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

VICKY PHELAN HAS been named by the BBC as one of the 100 most inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2018.

Ranging in age from 15 to 94, and from over 60 countries, the BBC 100 Women list includes women it describes as “leaders, trailblazers and everyday heroes”.

In its description of Phelan, the BBC says: “Vicky exposed the CervicalCheck Screening scandal in Ireland, after discovering she and hundreds of other women were not told they had been given incorrect smear test results.”

Phelan (44) was instrumental in exposing the CervicalCheck controversy, after launching a High Court case against a US laboratory over incorrect smear test results from 2011.

Phelan said she is “so privileged” to be included on the list and has been “sworn to secrecy” about it since September. 

“To be included alongside some of the women I have read about and what they have achieved is very humbling,” she wrote on Twitter. 

Phelan recently said her tumours have reduced by 50%, due to a drug she found through her own research.

In recent months it has emerged that the results of earlier smear tests of at least 221 women who were subsequently diagnosed with cervical cancer could have been interpreted differently. Most of these women were not informed about this, raising issues around open disclosure.

Phelan, fellow survivor Lorraine Walsh and Stephen Teap, whose wife Irene died from the cervical cancer, have established the 221+ support group in order to help the women and their families affected by CervicalCheck scandal.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ministers offer condolences to family of Irish soccer fan who died in Copenhagen
    77,174  11
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    66,998  54
    3
    		Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    36,845  35
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think the government is wrong to favour fibre for the National Broadband Plan?
    163  0
    2
    		Dublin-based Inflazome has secured €40m to take its commercially 'risky' drugs to trials
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		The story behind this iconic photo of Jacob Stockdale's match-winning try
    30,544  17
    2
    		'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    28,365  23
    3
    		All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    25,685  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    11,849  2
    2
    		Piers Morgan's scathing assessment of Little Mix's Strip has proven their point
    6,508  2
    3
    		ITV, please stop beating a dead horse: The X Factor has been doomed for years
    4,862  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Man jailed for selling â¬40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaÃ­
    Man jailed for selling €40 worth of cocaine to undercover gardaí
    'You sent me home bleeding, traumatised ... but I'm a survivor': Leona O’Callaghan's powerful victim impact statement
    Victim tells court of terror as Patrick Nevin set to be sentenced for attacks on women he met through Tinder
    DUBLIN
    Two more men arrested as part of money laundering investigation
    Two more men arrested as part of money laundering investigation
    Two killer whales spotted off the coast of Dublin
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    IRELAND
    LIVE: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    LIVE: Denmark vs Ireland, Uefa Nations League
    One million people watched Ireland beat New Zealand
    Another All Black win a 'reassurance' for Ireland team undaunted by expectation

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie