Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 6 November, 2018
Vicky Phelan and family to switch on Christmas lights in Limerick

Vicky and her family were invited to be special guests at the Light Up Limerick event on 18 November.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 6 Nov 2018, 11:00 PM
49 minutes ago 2,539 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4326799
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRAVE MUM VICKY Phelan and her family are to switch on the Christmas lights in Limerick at a special event later this month.

The 43-year-old mother of two who exposed the Cervical Check scandal, after been given a terminal cancer diagnosis, said she and her family were “honoured” the Council invited them to be special guests at the Light Up Limerick event on 18 November. 

Phelan who continues to defy the odds despite her terminal diagnosis continues to campaign for hundreds more women impacted by the health scandal.

Phelan, along with husband Jim, as well as their children Amelia (12), and Darragh (7), will be joined on the night by Disney characters Elsa, Anna, and Olaf, from Frozen, to officially transform the city into a magical wonderland.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event which will take place on O’Connell Street from 4.30pm.

Phelan said:

I am honoured that my family has been asked to turn on the Christmas lights in Limerick this year. It means an awful lot to me to be asked.

“My children absolutely love everything to do with Christmas, so to be chosen to get Christmas started for such a special event will really get them in the Christmas spirit very early”. 

Mayor of Limerick, Councillor James Collins, said he wanted to remind everyone that “Christmas is a time for families”.

“I’m hoping that hundreds of families will come out and celebrate the turning on of Limerick city’s Christmas lights”.

“It is always a fantastic occasion and shows Limerick at its very best,” he said.

The Council announced the award-winning Toots Christmas Train will travel around the city for the festive season stopping off at festive events, traditional food and craft markets, and exciting entertainment, from 30 November to 23 December.

