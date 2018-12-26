This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 26 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Groups who support victims of crime have been given €1.7m by the Government for 2019

The funding will be given to dozens of non-governmental organisations.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 26 Dec 2018, 3:03 PM
12 minutes ago 194 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4414171
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT HAS allocated more than €1.7m in funding for groups which support victims of crime.

The funding, which will be given to dozens of non-governmental organisations around the country next year, was administered by the victims of crime office at the Department of Justice.

A total of €1.712m in funding for 57 different organisations was announced by Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan today.

It will be allocated in conjunction with a programme of wider governmental reforms, which aim to support victims of crime across the criminal justice sector.

Commenting this afternoon, the minister said the funding was a key feature of the Department’s efforts to offer better support to victims of crime in Ireland during their time of need.

He also said that the help offered by organisations to victims of crime and their families provided a “hugely valuable and vital contribution” to Irish society.

“I warmly applaud all of the staff and volunteers in these services for their dedicated, professional and sensitive work in helping so many of our people during what is invariably a distressing and very often traumatic time in their lives,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		RTÉ launches revamped Player after complaints about 'terrible service'
    69,085  72
    2
    		Fire services extinguish Christmas morning blaze at Kilkenny hotel
    53,506  11
    3
    		'Wasn't happy with the lack of pints': Visitors complain about Ireland's most popular tourist attractions
    53,199  45
    Fora
    1
    		'It's all about the customer experience - the day you take that for granted, you're dead'
    169  0
    The42
    1
    		'Our pre-seasons were brutal. I’ve never gone through anything like it in my life'
    31,518  2
    2
    		Munster's Arno Botha and his dog Ben reunited for Christmas
    25,566  22
    3
    		'I've met a lot of people who threw away their livelihoods because of how addictive chess was'
    19,834  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A look back at the scandalous Amanda Byram-hosted reality show, The Swan
    6,737  1
    2
    		A look back at 54 of 2018's most popular memes, in order of month
    5,517  1
    3
    		Kris Jenner's 'Rich As F*ck' Christmas gift is as Kardashian-esque as it gets... it's The Dredge
    4,522  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    IRELAND
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    'I was thinking about my sister when she was diagnosed... I couldn't feel sorry for myself'
    That's a wrap: A look back at Ireland's stand-out XI of 2018
    The first female Irish athlete in 40 years to hold both the 100 and 200m records on her life-changing year
    RTÉ
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Fitting all of 2018’s events into an episode of Reeling in the Years? Its producer on how they made iconic show
    Looking for some TV to binge on over Christmas? These shows might have what you're looking for
    IFA willing to meet health minister after he backs idea of Irish farmers growing cannabis
    LEO VARADKAR
    A book about golf for Trump and seeds for Christine Lagarde: The gifts Varadkar gave in 2018
    A book about golf for Trump and seeds for Christine Lagarde: The gifts Varadkar gave in 2018
    More homeowners will have to pay property tax if government decides to scrap exemption
    Leo Varadkar says his 2018 low point was the government's handling of the CervicalCheck scandal
    CHRISTMAS
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    Three non-Irish gals tell us how they celebrate Christmas
    This Dublin charity will put your unwanted Christmas presents to good use
    Poll: Was a 'Stephen's Day tracksuit' ever an important part of your Christmas routine?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie