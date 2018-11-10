Poll: Should violent prisoners have access to video games while in prison?

YESTERDAY, THE NEW violence reduction unit at the Midlands Prison was officially opened.
It is to cater for the country’s most violent prisoners and can house a maximum of nine inmates.
There are additional security features intended to further safeguard staff at the unit.
However, there is also a multipurpose unit fitted out with bean bags and a new Xbox for prisoners who are making progress and addressing their violent tendencies.
This morning we want to know: Should violent prisoners have access to video games while in prison?
