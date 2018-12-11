Four men arrested over vintage car sales where elderly people were targeted

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested as part of an investigation into the sale and purchase of vintage cars in Co Limerick.

An Garda Síochána conducted an arrest and search operation in Rathkeale earlier today.

The four men are currently in custody at garda stations across Limerick.

Gardaí said the operation “relates to offences of deception involving the purchase and sale of vintage and classic cars”.

In many cases the victims were elderly people.

To date 20 vehicles are subject to investigation, with a total value of approximately €360,000.

Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said today’s operation is the result of “a lengthy investigation”.

From enquiries to date, I believe there may be more victims across the country who have been deceived during a transaction involving a vintage or classic car.

“I would like to appeal today, particularly to the elderly community, to contact your local garda station if you believe that you have been deceived in the purchase or sale of a vintage or classic car in circumstances where either money has not been received or money received far less than that of the value of the car,” he said.