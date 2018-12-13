This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Virgin Galactic reaches space for first time

“This is a momentous day and I could not be more proud of our teams,” Richard Branson said.

By AFP Thursday 13 Dec 2018, 10:55 PM
1 hour ago 4,918 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4394953
Virgin Galactic reached space for the first time during its fourth powered flight from Mojave, California.
Image: Matt Hartman/AP/Press Association Images
Virgin Galactic reached space for the first time during its fourth powered flight from Mojave, California.
Virgin Galactic reached space for the first time during its fourth powered flight from Mojave, California.
Image: Matt Hartman/AP/Press Association Images

VIRGIN GALACTIC’S SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity, flew higher than it ever has before today, surpassing what the US Air Force considers the boundary of space, and marking the first manned flight to space from US soil since 2011.

The brief, suborbital flight — with two pilots on board — was a key milestone for the company headed by British tycoon Richard Branson, who is striving to send tourists to space at a cost of $250,000 (about €220,000) per seat.

No spacecraft with people on board has taken off from US soil since the American space shuttle programme ended, as scheduled, seven years ago.

Since then, the world’s space agencies have relied on Russian Soyuz rockets to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station.

In the meantime, a burgeoning commercial space industry is rushing to close the gap, as companies hurry to complete spacecraft that can carry astronauts and tourists into microgravity.

“Today, for the first time in history, a crewed spaceship, built to carry private passengers, reached space,” Branson said in a statement.

“This is a momentous day and I could not be more proud of our teams who together have opened a new chapter of space exploration.”

Virgin Galactic’s spaceship did not launch on a rocket but took off attached to an airplane from Mojave, California.

After reaching a certain altitude, higher than 43,000 feet (13,100m), it fired its rocket motors for 60 seconds and made it to a peak height, or apogee, of 51.4 miles (82.7km).

“We made it to space,” the company said on Twitter.

The commonly accepted international definition of space is 62 miles high (100km), but the US Air Force considers the space boundary to be a bit lower, at 50 miles (80.4km).

Virgin Galactic has said it would use the US Air Force’s definition of space as its standard.

“What we witnessed today is more compelling evidence that commercial space is set to become one of the 21st century’s defining industries,” George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company, said. 

“Reusable vehicles built and operated by private companies are about to transform our business and personal lives in ways which are as yet hard to imagine.”

Nasa payload 

Nasa paid Virgin Galactic to fly four space science and technology experiments on the VSS Unity, “making this Virgin Galactic’s first revenue generating flight,” the company added.

The US space agency congratulated Virgin Galactic on Twitter.

In July, after burning the rocket motor for 42 seconds, the VSS Unity reached a height of 32 miles.

Commercial airplanes typically fly at an altitude of about six miles, while the orbiting International Space Station is some 250 miles high.

Another US rocket company, Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is also working to send tourists to space, but using a small rocket to get there.

SpaceX and Northrop Grumman operate cargo ships that launch from the United States, toting supplies and food to the space station, but not people.

The first crew tests of SpaceX and Boeing’s astronaut capsules are expected next year.

Virgin’s first flight date had been pushed back multiple times, following a test flight accident that killed a co-pilot in 2014.

Branson told CNN in November he hoped to send people to space “before Christmas”. More than 600 clients have already paid $250,000 for a ticket.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s acting head Dan Elwell commended Virgin Galactic on its successful flight.

“Commercial space has great potential for American economic and innovative leadership,” Elwell said.

“We are pleased that Virgin Galactic is among the many pioneers of space flight helping write a new chapter in aerospace history.”

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's going to be a wet and windy weekend with 'horrible' conditions expected
    77,069  36
    2
    		'Kicking the can down the road': Theresa May wins confidence vote from Tory MPs
    67,735  80
    3
    		Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    37,793  94
    Fora
    1
    		VR Education turns its gaze to the US and Asia after sealing its Nokia deal
    116  0
    2
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    95  0
    3
    		Dublin's Andrson wants to make it easier for music bigwigs to find fresh talent
    73  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Ireland international opens up about Aston Villa coach's alleged bullying
    28,616  21
    2
    		Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    21,517  22
    3
    		'We're used to Leinster choking teams out... they were on the back foot'
    16,521  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Curious as to how much money influencers make? These women broke it down for their followers
    9,108  0
    2
    		It looks like Niall Horan's single again after being spotted on the celeb version of Tinder... it's The Dredge
    7,394  0
    3
    		If manspreading annoys you, then you're a hypocrite who 'demonises perfectly natural behaviour'... apparently
    3,659  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    Boy (8) awarded €25,000 after falling and lacerating face outside Howth hotel
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    GARDAí
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Have you seen Ryan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    How I Spend My Money: A marketing manager in Dublin on €40,000 who is moving home in the new year
    FRANCE
    Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie