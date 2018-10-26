Turnout reported to be low as voting enters final hours

TURNOUT IN THE presidential election and blasphemy referendum is reported to be low in many areas across the country.

Polling stations opened at 7am this morning and will remain open until 10pm tonight but reports from campaign teams, journalists and politicians suggest that the number of people voting is low in comparison to recent votes.

The previous presidential election in 2011 had a turnout of 56.1% and, as of 7.30pm, some polling stations in Dublin are reporting a turnout in the mid-30s.

31.8% turnout in Skerries at 6. Slightly higher than same time at last presidential election I’m reliably informed. — Brendan Ryan (@BrendanRyanTD) October 26, 2018 Source: Brendan Ryan /Twitter

Several campaign teams for the six candidates have pointed to a low turnout and have encouraged their supporters to vote before polls close.

There are 40 separate constituencies voting in both ballots and a total electorate of 3,229,672 voters.

The six candidates in the presidential election are: Michael D Higgins, Joan Freeman, Liadh Ní Riada, Gavin Duffy, Sean Gallagher and Peter Casey.

Voters are also voting on whether to repeal the offence of blasphemy from the Constitution.