Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall

The alarm was raised by a member of the public as the tide started to rise.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 8:16 PM
28 minutes ago 3,851 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4363295
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

THE COAST GUARD came to the assistance of a walker during high winds and swells earlier today at Dublin’s Great South Wall.

A member of the public raised the alarm after spotting the woman, who was walking along the rocks near the Half-Moon Swimming Club, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard has confirmed. 

A Coast Guard jeep then arrived to evacuate the walker from the Great South Wall as the tide started to rise and waves broke over the wall.

The woman was returned to safety shortly afterwards. 

A number of weather warnings from Met Éireann will take effect tomorrow morning as the tail end of Storm Diana hits Ireland, including a Status Orange wind warning for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

The storm is also expected to bring winds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 103 km/h in the six affected counties from 6am onwards while high seas will also lead to a risk of coastal flooding in these areas, Met Éireann has said. 

A Status Yellow wind warning of gusts up to 110 km/h is in place for the rest of the country. 

Separately, a man was rescued earlier this evening after he fell overboard from his boat near Crosshaven, Co Cork. 

The rescue crew came to the assistance of the man who was hypothermic – and who had managed to rescue himself from the water onto another moored vessel after being in the water for nearly 30 minutes.

