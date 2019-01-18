Man murdered and and woman injured in Warrenpoint shooting

A MAN HAS been shot dead and a woman injured in Warrenpoint, Co Down.

The PSNI has said that the shooting incident took place earlier this evening.

“Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a man on Lower Dromore Rd, Warrenpoint around 7.30pm this evening,” the PSNI said in a statement.

“A female has also sustained serious injuries during the incident and has been taken to hospital. Police are appealing for witnesses.”

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis has said that the community has been “stunned by the news”.

“Our first thoughts are with the family of the victim. The PSNI have the area sealed off and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward to assist the investigation,” Ennis said in statement.

SDLP MLA Sinéad Bradley has also said that an individual has died in the shooting.

“Shocking news coming from Warrenpoint, Lower Dromore Rd area this evening of a shooting incident, one fatality confirmed as investigation is ongoing,” SDLP MLA Sinéad Bradley said in a post on Facebook.