Saturday 19 January, 2019
Man (37) murdered in Warrenpoint shooting named while woman (21) remains in critical condition

A 21-year-old woman who also sustained gunshot injuries is in a critical condition this morning.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Jan 2019, 9:33 AM
34 minutes ago 4,165 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4448593
File Image
Image: PA Images
File Image
File Image
Image: PA Images

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have confirmed the identity of the man who was shot dead in Co Down last night as 37-year-old Wayne Boylan. 

A 21-year-old woman also sustained gunshot injuries in last night’s incident and was taken to hospital where her condition this morning is believed to be critical.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Boyce said in a statement: “It’s understood two men entered a property on Lower Dromore Road at around 7.30pm last night and fatally shot Mr Boylan.”

Boyce added that a motive for the incident has not yet been established but that police are appealing for information. 

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who was in the area last night and who may have seen two men or any vehicles fleeing from the scene immediately after the shooting. Major Investigation Team detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1115 18/01/19.”

