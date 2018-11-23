Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered

WATERFORD COURTHOUSE HAS been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious device in the grounds of the building this morning.

A security cordon is currently in place at the courthouse on Catherine Street in Waterford City after the alarm was raised shortly before 10.30 am.

Gardaí are currently at the scene and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have been called in, according to a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.

The City Square Shopping Centre was also evacuated earlier today as a precaution.

Waterford Council tweeted: “Security alert in City Square. Premises evacuated. Garda Traffic in attendance. Traffic and pedestrians building. Please avoid the area for next hour.”

Following a search by Gardaí the shopping centre re-opened shortly after. Nothing suspicious was found.