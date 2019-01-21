This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Pedestrian (60) killed in Waterford road crash

The 60-year-old was hit by a truck just after 8pm last night.

By Sean Murray Monday 21 Jan 2019, 7:42 AM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a road crash last night in Dungarvan in Waterford.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash, after it attended the scene at Killossera at around 8.15pm.

The 60-year-old was struck by a truck and pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed, and diversions are in place.

Forensic investigators are examining the crash site, while the deceased man has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford and the local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are asking anyone who has any information related to the crash to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

