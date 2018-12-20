€144 million WB Yeats cruise ferry sails into Dublin Port

THE €144 MILLION cruise ferry, the WB Yeats, arrived in Dublin Port today from its construction site in Germany.

The latest edition to Irish Ferries, the new ship will see four sailings a week with trips made from Dublin to Holyhead during the winter months and Cherbourg in France from mid-March to the end of September.

The 51,388-tonne ship – measuring 195 metres in length – can hold 1,800 passengers, and has 400 cabins including luxury suites with private balcony views.

The ferry also has restaurants, cinemas, bars and shopping centres – and will start serving passengers from this week.