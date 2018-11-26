Two arrested after suspected New IRA weapons and ammunition found stored above hot boiler

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested on suspicion of dissident republican activity after a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition stored above a hot boiler were found by police in Belfast.

The PSNI said that it had arrested the 31-year-old man and 33-year-old woman under the Terrorism Act after the discovery of the weapons, which police strongly believe belong to the New IRA.

The pair were arrested in the Ballymurphy area of West Belfast on suspicion of dissident republican activity in connection to the discovery and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Commenting on the arrests, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said that the weapons were discovered stored “in a reckless manner, on top of a hot boiler in a residential area”.

“Some of the rounds exploded during a fire which caused significant danger to local residents who were in the area and highlighted once again that these terrorists really do not care about the safety of anyone living in their community,” said Griffin.

We will continue to disrupt the activities of those who wish to terrorise the community with their twisted ideologies so that people can live without fear.

Two other properties in the area were also searched and a number of items were seized and are due to be sent for forensic examination, including a small quantity of suspected Class B drugs.