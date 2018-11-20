This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 20 November, 2018
Rainfall warning in four counties as snow to hit mountains tonight

The rainfall warning is for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 20 Nov 2018, 9:00 AM
46 minutes ago 5,450 Views 2 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THERE IS A cold and wet few days ahead with persistent showers and even a risk of snow in mountainous areas, according to Met Éireann.

There will be heavy and prolonged showers in places, especially towards the evening with top temperatures only reaching 8 degrees.

Some parts of Leinster, Munster and Ulster will experience hail and thunder as we move into evening and there is a risk of wet snow on mountains.

Yesterday the forecaster issued a yellow rainfall warning which will take effect from noon today until tomorrow afternoon for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 35mm are expected.

And it will be a cold and “rather wet” Wednesday, according to Met Éireann with shower rain affecting most of the country. Parts of Minster may see some drier brighter weather, but hightest temperatures will still range from 4 to 7 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

