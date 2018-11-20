Rainfall warning in four counties as snow to hit mountains tonight

THERE IS A cold and wet few days ahead with persistent showers and even a risk of snow in mountainous areas, according to Met Éireann.

There will be heavy and prolonged showers in places, especially towards the evening with top temperatures only reaching 8 degrees.

Some parts of Leinster, Munster and Ulster will experience hail and thunder as we move into evening and there is a risk of wet snow on mountains.

Yesterday the forecaster issued a yellow rainfall warning which will take effect from noon today until tomorrow afternoon for Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. Rainfall accumulations of 25 to 35mm are expected.

And it will be a cold and “rather wet” Wednesday, according to Met Éireann with shower rain affecting most of the country. Parts of Minster may see some drier brighter weather, but hightest temperatures will still range from 4 to 7 degrees.