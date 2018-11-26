Wet and windy conditions forecast across the country from tomorrow

IT WILL BE a cloudy, mild day with some scattered showers across the country today, but it’s set to become wetter as the week progresses.

According to Met Éireann, today will see a mix of cloud and scattered showers in the south and east of the country, with some sunny spells developing in the west later in the day.

Things will take a turn for the worse tonight with rain starting in the southwest and spreading to the west overnight.

Lowest temperatures will range between 1 and 4 degrees, but will stay at 7 or 8 degrees in the southwest.

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for all of Munster tomorrow, as well as Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway and Mayo.

The warning was issued this morning and comes into effect tomorrow at 2am and is due to last until 2pm in the afternoon.

Rain will turn heavy in the west and quickly spread east and northwards throughout the day. Another band of rain will also come in from the west in the evening.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, with average speeds of 50-65 km/hr and gusts of up to 100 km/her forecast.

The warning comes into effect tomorrow at 3am and is due to last until 3pm in the afternoon.

Rain will continue into Tuesday night, with temperatures falling to between 2 and 5 degrees generally.

Wednesday will remain wet and windy in the morning and afternoon, with more settled conditions developing later in the day.

The rest of the week will see a mix of rain and brighter spells, with conditions due to remain unsettled into the weekend.