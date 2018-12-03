This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 December, 2018
It's going to be a cold, wet, windy week (with some sunshine too)

It’s going to be a mixed bag for the weather this week.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 3 Dec 2018, 9:28 AM
37 minutes ago 2,236 Views No Comments
IT’S SET TO be an unsettled week ahead, with a mixture of rain, sleet, high winds low temperatures and some sunshine thrown in for good measure. 

According to Met Éireann, early mist and drizzle will clear this morning to brighter and sunnier conditions which will spread out across the country. It will stay mostly dry and bright, but some coastal showers will affect parts of Ulster and Connacht. 

Tonight will be cold and mostly clear, with temperatures dropping as low as -2 C in some areas and a widespread hard frost and some icy stretches on roads. 

Tomorrow will be cold in the morning, with early sun turning hazy as cloud increases from the south. Rain will develop later in the afternoon over Munster. 

Tomorrow night will cold a breezy with fresh winds and some frost and fog developing. 

As the week progresses, it is set to remain cold and unsettled. Wednesday will be cool and mostly dry while Thursday could see heavy rain and winds in places.

Friday will stay unsettled and extremely windy, according to Met Éireann.

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

