Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Enjoying dry January? Met Éireann says wetter weather is on the way

The high pressure that has dominated Ireland’s weather recently is set to weaken.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 7:56 AM
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT’S A MOSTLY overcast, drizzly day across the country, with more wet weather forecast for the weekend. 

After a mostly dry start to January, a lot of people woke to drizzly, overcast conditions this morning – with mist and fog in many areas. 

Met Éireann forecasts that for the rest of the day, mist and fog is likely to clear with some bright spells developing and most areas becoming dry. 

Patches of mist and drizzle will remain in some areas, however, but tonight will start mostly dry. There will be some drizzly conditions overnight, and temperatures are set to drop as low as freezing in some areas, with ground frost expected. 

Leinster, Ulster and north Connacht will be the coldest areas, but it will me milder elsewhere. 

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a mix of patchy mist and drizzle and dry spells, with highest temperatures of nine to 11 degrees.

Met Éireann says that the high pressure that has dominated Ireland’s weather since the start of 2019 will gradually weaken over the weekend which will result in increasing outbreaks of rain and drizzle. 

By Sunday, some showery rain is expected, but temperatures are set to remain mild into next week.  

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
