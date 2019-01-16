The cold weather is here: Temperatures set to drop below freezing in many areas tonight

IT’S SET TO be a cold and wet day across the country, as the unseasonably mild weather for January is replaced by more typical conditions.

Met Éireann reports that today early rain in the east and south will clear at first the sunnier, dry weather. But showers will then follow and will be heavy at times, with a risk of thunder.

The showers are set to be most frequent in the west but are likely to become widespread through the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach highs of just 4 or 5 degrees, with it being slightly warmer at coasts but colder in the northwest, where showers may turn wintry over hills.

Winds will start moderate but are set to become stronger as the day progresses.

Tonight is set to be mostly dry with just some isolated showers. It will be cold, with temperatures falling below freezing in many areas – down between -1 and -2 degrees.

Winds will be fresh to strong northwest to west and later becoming northerly.

Tomorrow will be mostly dry, with increasing cloud in the west later in teh evening and top temperatures of just 4 to 5 degrees.

The outlook for the rest of the week and into the weekend will remain much the same with cold weather and wintry showers, turning snowy in some areas.