Saturday 10 November, 2018
Bad weather to continue as forecasters predict hail and near freezing temperatures

It’s not looking great to be completely honest with you.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 10 Nov 2018, 12:45 PM
31 minutes ago 4,388 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332953
A woman battles the wind at a paystation in Dun Laoghaire.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
A woman battles the wind at a paystation in Dun Laoghaire.
A woman battles the wind at a paystation in Dun Laoghaire.
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

FORECASTERS HAVE PREDICTED that the bad weather is here to stay for the next few days as hail and rain are expected over the weekend. 

Met Éireann said it is going to remain cold today and that there will be some prolonged and heavy showers. They said “some of the showers heavy and prolonged with a risk of hail locally for a time this morning in southern and eastern counties”.

Maximum temperatures 8 to 11 degrees celsius, in mostly light to moderate south to southwest winds.

But temperatures will drop to near freezing tonight, especially in southern and western areas. The mercury will get as low as just one degree with some mist and patchy frost in places as winds will be light but will freshen a little towards morning.

Tomorrow’s forecast is similar. 

Met Éireann has predicted the following: 

A cool bright day with mist and frost clearing in the morning. Sunny spells in most places but scattered showers will become widespread in the afternoon, some heavy or of hail with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. Becoming breezy with strengthening southerly winds and afternoon highs of 8 to 12 degrees Celsius.

The country was battered with torrential rain yesterday.

Rain and wind warnings were issued for several counties with a Status Yellow rainfall warning affecting parts of Leinster, Munster and Connacht ending at 6pm.

Accumulations of around 25 to 40mm were expected and may have been even higher in mountainous areas. 

Several parts of Dublin city centre were among those hit by floods, with many motorists forced to brave high water levels as they made their way home at rush hour.

COMMENTS (10)

