Trains delayed and motorists urged to take extra care after overnight snowfall

MOTORISTS HAVE BEEN urged to take extra caution on roads today amid an ongoing national snow-ice warning.

A number of train services have also been affected by the weather.

A Status Yellow snow-ice warning came into effect yesterday morning and will remain in place until midday on Saturday.

Temperatures are set to dip to minus five degrees Celsius over the coming days.

Several parts of the country experienced snowfall overnight and there is widespread frost with icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

There is the potential for further significant snowfall in some areas tomorrow.

AA Roadwatch has advised motorists to exercise caution, noting that snow is lying on the roads in Carrick-on-Shannon, Manorhamilton, Sligo Town and Letterkenny.

Slippery conditions have also been reported around Longford town, Roscommon town, Tullamore, Mullingar, Cavan town, Cork city, Limerick city, Galway city, Portlaoise and Thurles.

Frost and ice are likely on secondary routes and on high ground in particular.

“Remember it takes up to 10 times longer to stop on an icy road. In affected areas, slow down, keep further back from the vehicle in front and keep all manoeuvres gentle,” AA Roadwatch said, listing the following information:

Limerick: Emergency services say extreme caution is needed on the N69 in the Foynes area and the M7 in the city area

Cork: Gardaí report especially slippery conditions in the Kanturk area, with the Newmarket/Rockchapel Rd (R576) is impassable due to snow

Donegal: Snowy conditions are affecting routes around the areas of Letterkenny, Milford and Buncrana

Mayo/Sligo: Gardaí report snowy and icy conditions at the Windy Gap, between Bonniconlon and Lough Talt on the Ballina/Tubbercurry Rd (R294)

Wicklow: Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the Sally Gap (R759) as this route is impassable following snowfall

A number of Irish Rail services have been affected this morning.

There are delays on the Sligo to Dublin line with bus transfers in operation from Longford and Mullingar for the delayed 6.40am Sligo to Connolly service, which is now 90 minutes behind schedule.

Dart services are suspended between Greystones and Dalkey due to a train failure. Dublin Bus is honouring ticket to Dublin city centre.

Bray to Howth services are terminating at Killiney due to a mechanical issue, leading to delays. The latest updates from Irish Rail can be read here.

‘Bitterly cold’

Today will be very cold with widespread frost, icy patches and snow in places, Met Éireann said.

All areas will have good sunny spells and the wintry showers will become more isolated by the afternoon. Top temperatures will range from three to five degrees, generally, but up to seven degrees on the southwest coast.

Lowest temperatures will range from minus two to minus four tonight. There will also be frost, ice, sleet or hill snow in places.

Very cold conditions will persist until Sunday with very frosty nights and widespread icy conditions.

Tomorrow will be cold and windy with periods of heavy rain and sleet or snow in some areas, mostly on high ground and mountains.

Top temperatures will generally range from two to five degrees, reach six or seven degrees along the southern coast.

The snow is likely to be heaviest over much of Munster and south Leinster with significant accumulations in some places.

Temperatures will drip to minus five in certain areas overnight on Thursday into Friday.

Met Éireann said it will be “bitterly cold” on Friday and Saturday nights

There will be top daytime temperatures of about two to four degrees on Friday and overnight temperatures of minus two to minus four.

Daytime temperatures on Saturday will reach up to seven degrees, but drop as low as minus five at night.